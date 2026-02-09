Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly take decisive steps to signing a young striker for the 2026-27 season

AC Milan have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams in Serie A. With just one league defeat, they remain very close to the top of the standings. However, despite Christian Pulisic’s level, the Rossoneri continue to face serious attacking issues that have prevented stronger performances. As a result, they are reportedly targeting a young striker as a marquee reinforcement, taking decisive steps toward his arrival.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan have decided to pursue the signing of Moise Kean. Despite being in top form, Fiorentina may not have much leverage to retain him, as he has a €62 million release clause that can be activated in mid-July 2026. Additionally, Nicolò Schira reports that the Rossoneri sent a scout to the Fiorentina vs. Torino match to monitor the 25-year-old striker’s performance.

Since joining Fiorentina in 2024, Kean has managed to gain significant physical consistency, becoming a regular presence in the team’s lineups. The Italian has also scored 32 goals and provided six assists in 70 games. In addition, coach Massimiliano Allegri previously backed him during his time at Juventus, and Kean has shown clear maturity, leaving behind his off-the-pitch issues. Along with this, his youth and potential fit AC Milan’s requirements.

After several inconsistent seasons, Moise Kean rediscovered his best version with Fiorentina. He even joined Mateo Retegui and Lautaro Martínez as the only players to reach 25 goals over the last two Serie A seasons, as per Opta Paolo. As a result, the Italian is shaping up to be a solution to the lack of goals AC Milan have been suffering from in recent campaigns. However, his high release clause makes the Rossoneri approach his potential signing with caution.

Moise Kean of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match.

Not only Kean: AC Milan also hold two other potential strikers

Even though Massimiliano Allegri has managed to provide AC Milan with significant stability, the team continues to struggle offensively. Early in the season, Santiago Giménez suffered an injury that kept him sidelined for several months. In addition, Christopher Nkunku has failed to impress with his performances, making a signing up front necessary. Alongside Kean, the Rossoneri reportedly have two other options under consideration.

As per to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri also have two other stars as potential reinforcements up front: Dušan Vlahović and Gabriel Jesus. However, the Serbian’s high salary demands raise doubts within the club, just as the Brazilian’s recurring injuries make them hesitant to bet on him. For this reason, Moise Kean appears to be the preferred option, although both alternatives remain on the table ahead of the 2026–27 season.