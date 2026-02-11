Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo drops cryptic message as he returns to training with Al-Nassr after Saudi Pro League games boycott

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again become the center of attention in Saudi soccer, this time after a tense standoff with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that saw him miss two consecutive Saudi Pro League matches for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese icon’s return to training sparked intrigue, but it was his cryptic social media post that truly fueled speculation across the soccer world. Was it a sign of reconciliation, a declaration of triumph, or something more complex?

For Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s presence remains symbolic and decisive. As the club chases domestic glory and continental ambitions, every move by its captain is scrutinized, interpreted, and debated. His latest message only deepened the mystery.

The situation escalated after the Portuguese refused to play in two domestic league matches, including wins against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad. His absence did not stop Al-Nassr from collecting points, but it highlighted deeper tensions between the superstar and the club’s management.

Reports from Portugal suggested that Ronaldo’s protest was linked to dissatisfaction with the club’s transfer activity and internal governance. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the forward was unhappy with the perception that rival club Al-Hilal received greater backing in the market, particularly after the high-profile arrival of Karim Benzema.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr

Beyond recruitment concerns, the experienced veteran was reportedly frustrated by delayed salary payments to club employees and the reduction of authority for key executives, issues that he believed weakened the club’s competitiveness. These grievances reportedly led him to boycott training and matches as leverage.

The cryptic message that sparked debate

After days of silence and speculation, Ronaldo finally returned to training. But it was his social media post that truly captured attention. The Portuguese star shared a photo from inside Al-Nassr’s facilities with the Arabic phrase visible behind him: “Al Nassr Mentality.” He also added an emoji showing two raised fingers, a gesture interpreted in multiple ways.

“Some might see it as a sign of peace, others as a symbol of victory in negotiations, or simply a positive gesture,” Marca noted. As per the Spanish newspaper, the post was widely seen as a signal that the standoff had ended. By tagging the club’s official accounts and appearing back at headquarters, Ronaldo suggested that internal discussions had taken place and that relations had stabilized.

Win, reconciliation, or both?

The meaning behind Ronaldo’s cryptic message remains open to interpretation. Some fans believe it symbolized reconciliation after internal conflict. Others saw it as a subtle declaration that he had achieved his objectives in negotiations with the club and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Another group on social media viewed it simply as a motivational gesture, reinforcing the mentality needed for a title push. Regardless of interpretation, the message marked a turning point. After days of uncertainty, the superstar appears ready to lead Al-Nassr again on the pitch.

