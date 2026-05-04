Report: Raphinha refuses to be transferred, while Barcelona could receive a €90 M offer from the Saudi Pro League

Raphinha has emerged as one of the world’s top players under Hansi Flick, powering Barcelona‘s attack with both goals and assists. Despite his solid performances, the Brazilian star is not experiencing his best season due to several injuries. Nevertheless, he continues to attract the attention of many teams as the Blaugranas could receive a €90M offer from the Saudi Pro League, but his refusal to consider a transfer has raised questions.

According to Sacha Tavolieri via SkySports, the Blaugranas are aware they will receive a €90 million offer from the Saudi Pro League, managed directly by agent Pini Zahavi. With this, Raphinha could be tempted by a contract running beyond 2028 and a salary of €30 million net per season. While he is a key player for head coach Hansi Flick, they are open to his departure for a major fee, as they aim to raise funds to pursue new signings.

Despite the multimillion-dollar offer, Raphinha is fully determined to stay at Barcelona, rejecting any move in the summer of 2026. His wife, Taia Belloli, even reacted with laughing emojis to a Diario AS report suggesting the Brazilian was looking to leave the club after the UEFA Champions League exit. However, the Blaugrana are still considering his departure as an extreme measure if they are unable to complete the sales of other stars.

In case he stays at Barcelona, head coach Hansi Flick will likely keep him as an undisputed starter, as he has managed to stand out in terms of goalscoring despite his physical issues. With this in mind, the Brazilian star could aim to first win the UEFA Champions League with the Blaugranas, serving as a key attacking figure alongside Lamine Yamal. Given his importance in the squad, the 29-year-old could remain at the club at all costs.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona scores against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona reportedly chase promising backup for Raphinha

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Raphinha has suffered four muscle injuries, causing him to miss 23 matches, with Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo stepping in as his replacements in the starting lineup. For this reason, Barcelona are reportedly determined to pursue the signing of a left winger, as the Brazilian star is already 29 years old and his recurring muscle issues raise serious concerns. For this reason, Jan Virgili’s comeback is gaining increasing momentum.

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While Marcus Rashford and Víctor Muñoz have emerged as marquee options, the high price of the Englishman and Real Madrid’s buy-back rights complicate a move for the Spaniard. With this in mind, Barcelona are reportedly targeting the return of Jan Virgili, who was transferred to RCD Mallorca. Holding 40% of his future sale, Barcelona could re-sign the 19-year-old star for around €24M, making him the most viable long-term option.

If Virgili’s return is confirmed, Raphinha would become the ideal mentor for the Spaniard, guiding his development as a veteran leader. Far from complicating matters, this would actually strengthen the Brazilian’s position, as the 19-year-old star might not yet be ready to be an undisputed starter, needing his presence to continue his development. Furthermore, Jan is a Barcelona youth product, so he would have no trouble adapting to Hansi Flick’s style.