Slovenia and Denmark shared the spoils of a hard-fought Stuttgart battle, as the two sides toiled to a 1-1 draw.

Christian Eriksen, making his first appearance at the Euros since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, headlined a star-studded Denmark team. Rasmus Højlund, Wolves target Jonas Wind, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg were included in the starting eleven.

Benjamin Šeško, linked with moves to United and Arsenal, led a Slovenia squad tipped for an early exit from Germany. Atletico Madrid stopper Jan Oblak led the Slovenia defense.

Tense battle between Slovenia and Denmark

Šeško got the game started with a beautiful shot in the 15th minute. He received the ball some yards away from the box with no defender to check him. He cleanly shot the ball, which nearly flew into the top left corner, but barely missed the post.

Eriksen scored the first goal in a fairytale start for the Danes. Wind received the ball in the 17th minute off a throw, flicking it on with a nice touch. Eriksen received the ball and smashed his half-volley past Oblak and into the back of the net.

From there, Denmark continued to dominate possession and stun the Slovenes with their fluid build-up play. Eriksen could have doubled Denmark’s lead going into the half as he looked to fire from a Jonas Wind cutback. But, despite having an open look on goal, Eriksen fired his shot into the stands.

Denmark continued to pummel Oblak with chance after chance. In the 63rd minute, they saw their best chance yet as Bologna left midfielder Victor Kristiansen strode through the wing. Unmarked on the edge of the 18, he sent a stellar through ball to a streaking Højlund across the face of the goal. But, the United attacker sent his shot right into Oblak, who produced a brilliant save to keep Slovenia within striking distance.

Slovenia began to get more momentum as the game neared its final stages. Andraz Sporar nearly scored after connecting with a Jan Mlakar free kick but smashed his attempt completely wide of the goal. Šeško almost had the goal of the tournament so far after powerfully sending a half-volley towards the goal from 30 yards out, but he hit the post instead.

Slovenia score through superb strike

Slovenia got their long-awaited goal through left-back Erik Janza. After Slovenia took a corner, Denmark cleared the ball right towards the grateful feet of Janza. Unmarked with a clear view of the goal, Janza ran towards the ball and clattered his attempt from over 30 yards out. The strike took a heavy deflection from Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel, prepared for a routine save, was too far away to get a touch on the ball. Janza was swarmed by his Slovenia teammates, excited at the prospect of getting their first points at the Euros since 2000.

They fought tooth and nail to keep Denmark from regaining the lead, and the Danes could not score by the game’s end. Slovenia and Denmark both walk away from their Stuttgart battle with one point.

Slovenia will face Serbia on Thursday at 9 AM EST as they look for an unlikely win. Matjaž Kek’s men will search for a win, as their path to the knockout stage looks unlikely without picking up the full three points in Munich.

Denmark will play England in a star-studded Thursday matchup at noon EST. They need to pick up a win against the either Three Lions or Serbia to avoid another early exit after the 2022 World Cup.

