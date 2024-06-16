Milan are keeping a close watch on Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has emerged as a key target for the Italian giants this summer.

As the Rossoneri look to bolster their attacking options, they dispatched a scout to Dortmund to observe Broja in action. Despite a subdued performance against Italy, the Rossoneri reportedly remain interested in securing the 22-year-old’s services, Sky Italia say.

The 22-year-old’s season has been far from ideal. After recovering from a long-term injury last September, he managed to score on his return for Chelsea against Fulham. However, his subsequent loan spell at Fulham was underwhelming, barely featuring and failing to make a significant impact. This disappointing stint has not deterred interest, though, with clubs like Wolves, Everton, and Bologna also linked with the Albanian international.

AC Milan’s priority remains Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, following Olivier Giroud’s move to LAFC. However, complications in negotiating agent fees for Zirkzee have led them to consider alternative options. Thus, Broja is apparently a prominent candidate. The club’s interest in the striker is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their forward line, regardless of the outcome of the Zirkzee pursuit.

Chelsea must sell before June 30

Chelsea are open to selling Broja, but are firm on securing a permanent deal, aiming for a $44 million fee. This price tag has made Milan hesitant, as they weigh their options, as per The Mirror. But financial considerations are driving Chelsea’s motivation to sell.

Especially as Broja, a Cobham Academy graduate, would represent pure profit on their financial records. The Blues are also looking to raise funds before the June 30 deadline for submitting their financial reports.

The Albanian has long been on San Siro’s radar, but they face competition from other clubs. Wolves and Everton are keen on the striker, while Monaco have shown interest. However, the French side appear to have taken a backseat in recent negotiations. The striker’s market value remains intact despite a less-than-stellar season, indicating his potential and the belief clubs have in his abilities.

Broja is being heavily linked with AC MIlan Broja is being heavily linked with AC MIlan

Another successful move between Chelsea and Milan?

In the recent Euro 2024 match against Italy, Broja had a quiet evening and was substituted in the 77th minute as Albania lost 2-1. While this was a missed opportunity to impress Milan scouts, the club remains undeterred. Milan sees potential in the young ace and believe he can be a valuable addition to their squad.

The Rossoneri are meticulous in their transfer strategy, carrying out extensive checks on potential signings. The scouting of Broja aligns with their thorough approach, ensuring that any acquisition is well-considered. This strategy also includes exploring loan options with an option to buy, a more feasible route for the club given Chelsea’s current demands.

The Blues’ willingness to offload Broja permanently stems from a broader strategy to streamline their squad and generate funds. This approach has been evident in their dealings, including the successful transfers of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan last summer, reflecting a strong relationship between the two clubs.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AOP.Press