Follow one of Portugal’s most famous and elite clubs with this Sporting CP TV schedule.

Sporting is one third of the Portuguese “Big Three”, the others being rivals Benfica and Porto, who have never been relegated from the top flight.

Where Can I Watch the Sporting CP Match?

Sporting CP on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1906

Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade

Manager: Rúben Amorim

Primeira Liga titles: 19

Taça de Portugal titles: 17

European Cup titles: 1 (Cup Winners’ Cup 1964)

Sporting CP TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Sporting isn't as easy to locate on US TV as some other European powerhouse clubs.

GolTV holds the rights to the Portuguese Primeira Liga in the United States. While the network is not available on many cable or satellite providers these days, Fanatiz and Fubo do carry GolTV.

Sporting games are almost always featured amongst the weekly Primeira coverage from GolTV.

Plus, Fubo is the home of Taça de Portugal games – which is Portugal’s primary cup competition.

When Sporting qualifies for UEFA club competitions – Champions League, Europa League and Conference League – you can find those games on Paramount+ (and sometimes CBS). Spanish-language games are streamed on ViX/ViX+. If Sporting find itself in a big matchup with another marquee club, you can usually see those games televised on Univision, UniMás, and/or TUDN.

Watch Sporting CP on Fubo:

Sporting CP History

Sporting Clube de Portugal dates back to July 1, 1906. With over 160,000 members, Sporting are the second-biggest football club in terms of membership in Portugal, and sixth-largest on Earth. Outside of Portugal, the club is often referred to as “Sporting Lisbon”, but this is not a part of their official name.

True to their name, they also host a wide variety of other sports within the club. This includes auto racing, billiards, golf, gymnastics, rugby, swimming – even chess and ping pong!

The club falls behind rivals Benfica and Porto in terms of domestic trophies won, and have only triumphed once in Europe – the 1964 Cup Winners’ Cup. However, they do hold the distinction of having played in the first ever European Cup (Champions League) game in 1955. They drew that match 3-3 at home vs Partizan Belgrade.

Since the foundation of the Primeira Liga in 1934, Sporting have almost always found themselves at the very top end of the table. Only once have they ever finished worse than fourth place (2012-13 when they finished in seventh). Fourth isn’t terribly common either, as most seasons they’ve placed 1-3 in the final rankings.

Modern times have been the longest stretch of failure, if you can call it that, for the club. Since 2002-03, the club have only won the league one time, in 2020-21. But outside league play in that stretch, they’ve won four Taça de Portugal titles and a matching four Taça de Ligas.

Sporting CP news