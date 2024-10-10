Brett Goldstein has confirmed that his option for a fourth season of Ted Lasso has been picked up. He portrays the beloved Roy Kent on the hit series. The actor revealed that he learned the news from his representatives. Thus, he has only added to the growing excitement for more from the award-winning Apple TV+ show.

Jason Sudeikis as the endearing coach Ted Lasso, leads the comedy series. It has captivated audiences with its mix of heartwarming moments and sensitive exploration of mental health issues. Since its debut, Ted Lasso has been praised for its feel-good humor and authentic portrayal of personal struggles.

Thus, its critical success was highlighted by sweeping the 2021 Emmy Awards. Sudeikis earned the award for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) won Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively. The series itself took home the Best Comedy award.

What did Brett Goldstein say about Ted Lasso?

Fans have eagerly awaited new developments, particularly after the emotionally charged conclusion of Season 3. It saw Ted Lasso returning to the US, after AFC Richmond’s successful journey back to the Premier League. While the third season seemed to tie up some major storylines, speculation about a possible fourth season had been growing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goldstein expressed amusement at how he found out about the renewal: “I don’t know anything. I heard about it because I got a phone call from my team saying it had been picked up. (Laughs.) See! What are we doing?” Despite his humorous take on the situation, he mentioned that while there’s a plan for a fourth season, “so far the plan is not in action.”

Roy Kent in Ted Lasso season 4: What’s next?

Although Ted Lasso’s lead, Jason Sudeikis, has not yet confirmed whether he will return to the screen in his titular role, reports suggest that he will be involved as an executive producer. The show’s future remains bright, and with the likes of Hannah Waddingham and Jeremy Swift also securing renewals, fans can look forward to more captivating moments from AFC Richmond.

As more details unfold about Ted Lasso’s return, the show’s message of hope, resilience, and belief continues to resonate, keeping fans optimistic that the Greyhounds will return for another round of heartwarming stories.

