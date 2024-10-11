US investor Mario Gabelli has reportedly made an opening offer to acquire a minority stake in Serie A club Monza. The American is the founder and CEO of Gabelli Asset Management Company Investors (GAMCO). The club, currently owned by the Berlusconi family’s Fininvest, is actively seeking a business partner to aid in its development. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport confirm that Gabelli has opened discussions with Fininvest.

Although a spokesperson for the holding company declined to provide specific details. He stated only that “talks with potential partners are ongoing”. These talks come at a time when Monza, like many other Serie A clubs, are looking to attract foreign investment. Particularly to bolster their financial standing and performance on the pitch.

The 82-year-old is an Italian-American entrepreneur born to Italian immigrant parents from Parma. Thus, he has a long-standing interest in Italian affairs. His investment interest in Monza would make him the latest in a growing line of US investors seeking stakes in Serie A clubs.

Gabelli’s background and potential impact

With an estimated net worth of $2 billion, Gabelli is well-positioned to bring financial stability to Monza. The Biancorossi have struggled both on the field and financially in recent seasons. They have reported financial losses exceeding $65 million. This makes a solid investment partner a key priority for the Berlusconi family.

Additionally, negotiations appear to be progressing, with Calciomercato adding that Gabelli may ultimately be interested in acquiring full control of Monza. His initial offer, reportedly $65 million for 100% ownership, is currently under consideration. If accepted, Gabelli would become the latest American owner in Serie A, joining a growing list of US investors in Italian soccer.

US investor at Monza: Increasing US influence in Serie A

Should Gabelli’s finalize the deal, Monza would become the ninth Serie A club with US ownership. This trend has seen other prominent investors who have acquired stakes in Italian football. This includes Rocco Commisso (Fiorentina), Gerry Cardinale (Milan), and Dan Friedkin (Roma). Overall, they have brought new strategies and investments to Italy’s top division.

Half of the clubs in Serie A are now under foreign ownership, underscoring the growing international interest in Italian soccer. Gabelli’s entry could further enhance Monza’s prospects, offering a fresh perspective and financial backing. This, in turn, may help the club recover from its recent struggles. While talks are still in the preliminary stages, Gabelli will likely make a binding offer soon. The next phase will involve discussions with banks in London, with Gabelli’s team working closely with Deloitte Legal Italia to finalize the deal.

