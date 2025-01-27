Inter Miami CF continues its preparations for the 2025 season, facing Universitario in Peru on Wednesday. While the team focuses on the upcoming match, the future of their star player, Lionel Messi, remains a topic of intense speculation. Messi’s current contract runs through 2025, but rumors suggest a potential return to Barcelona.

Inter Miami enjoyed a highly successful 2024 season, claiming the Supporters’ Shield. However, their playoff run ended prematurely in the first round against Atlanta United, highlighting the need for improvement in the upcoming campaign.

This season carries added significance; it could be Messi’s final year in Miami. The team’s focus is on enhancing their performance to achieve greater success in 2025.

Messi signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, keeping him with the club until the end of 2025. Although there’s an option to extend for another year, speculation about his future has already begun. A family friend, Argentinian media personality Yanina Latorre, revealed in an interview with La Nacion that Messi plans to return to Barcelona after his time in Miami, stating that Messi confirmed that his future lies with his former team.

The allure of Barcelona and the World Cup factor

The possibility of a return to Barcelona holds immense appeal for Messi. He expressed a strong desire to return to the club where he achieved so much success. However, the possibility of a return to Barcelona has to be carefully weighed against a few important factors.

The 2026 World Cup presents a significant factor in Messi’s decision. As the reigning World Cup champions, Argentina will participate, and Messi remains a key member of the national team. Staying in Miami through the 2026 season would allow him to compete in one last World Cup.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has voiced his confidence in Messi’s return to the club in 2026. He believes that a successful 2025 season, culminating in trophy wins, will persuade Messi to extend his contract.

The opening of Inter Miami’s new stadium in 2026 could also play a role, offering a compelling reason to remain in Miami. Mas expressed his expectation that Messi will be the club’s star player as Inter Miami enters a new chapter of its history.

Messi’s decision will have significant repercussions for both Inter Miami and FC Barcelona. For Inter Miami, retaining Messi ensures continued relevance and star power.