Well, we are off and running in the Premier League. Certain top-flight sides left their fans wanting more. For example, Everton lost, and it is already under the microscope again. Some teams impressed, including Manchester City and Newcastle. City beat newcomers Burnley at Turf Moor, while Newcastle put out a phenomenal performance by thrashing Aston Villa.

Those two clubs shape up for the marquee matchup of gameweek two. City, which returns to the Etihad for the first time since winning the treble, welcomes the Magpies. Both of these clubs will feature in the UEFA Champions League this season. Therefore, this is a special game. Yet, given each side’s performance last weekend, there is added incentive to watch.

Joining the City-Newcastle game, Tottenham hosts Manchester United. Neither of these clubs put out perfect performances in the first match of the season. Manchester United scraped out a win against Wolves. However, Brentford held Spurs to an exciting 2-2 draw.

On Sunday, West Ham faces Chelsea in a London derby. Chelsea was long in the running for Declan Rice before the Hammers sold him to Arsenal. Still, Chelsea could debut a different defensive midfielder, Moises Caicedo, on Sunday. He is the most expensive signing by a British club in history.

NBC Coverage

After a week at four different stadiums in England, the NBC crew returns to the United States for their usual Premier League coverage. Rebecca Lowe is behind the desk alongside Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s coverage feature Paul Burmeister and Danny Higginbotham with Mustoe as an analyst again.

Even though there are only three games during the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday, you can watch GOAL RUSH. The whiparound Premier League show dips across the grounds as goals happened, but it does focus on one game. This is available exclusively on Peacock for American audiences.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

In terms of which games are available in 4K this weekend, those are Tottenham-Manchester United and West Ham-Chelsea. You need the correct subscriptions and hardware to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday Two

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Friday, Aug. 18

2:45 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Phil Blacker and Garry Birtles.

Saturday, Aug. 19

10 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Bournemouth. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pien Meulensteen and Stephen Warnock.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Rob Palmer and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Dave Edwards.

12:30 p.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

3 p.m. — Manchester City vs. Newcastle.Peacock Premium — Conor McNamara and Matt Holland.

Sunday, Aug. 20

9 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Everton. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Andy Townsend.

11:30 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Aug. 21

3 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal. Peacock Premium — Peter Drury and Andros Townsend.