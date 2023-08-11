Manchester City started its defense of the Premier League crown with a 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Erling Haaland, who won the Golden Boot last season, opened the scoring on the night in the 4th minute. Rodri’s headed assist set up the Norwegian. The goal put the newly promoted Clarets behind immediately into their Premier League return.

Vincent Kompany’s side did settle in the game after falling behind. The hosts almost restored parity in the 15th minute. Burnley’s 18-year-old winger Luca Koleosho saw his effort just miss the far corner. City goalkeeper Ederson was rooted on the underside of the crossbar.

Even though Manchester City had an early lead, a major blow rolled in after 20 minutes. Kevin de Bruyne left the game with an injury. The Belgian was surprised to start in the game after dealing with an injury he picked up in last season’s Champions League Final. Regardless, Pep Guardiola’s side doubled its advantage in the 36th minute. Haaland grabbed his and City’s second with a smashing finish. A little layoff from Julian Alvarez set up Haaland on his favored left foot. He blasted it across the Burnley net, using the underside of the crossbar to bang it in.

City earns three points in Premier League opener at Burnley

Burnley did contain the League Champions for the majority of the second half, but they hardly created any clear-cut openings. The Clarets would surely know the task in front of them this season. It is to avoid the drop in the club’s first season back.

City looked comfortable with its free-flowing game and Rodri made the three points safe when he smashed home to make it 3-0 in the 76th minute. Mateo Kovacic, who came on for De Bruyne looked comfortable in the middle of the park while Phil Foden dominated the game just behind Haaland and Alvarez in the final third.

Burnley were reduced to ten men right at the end of the game. Anass Zaroury brought down Kyle Walker with a mistimed sliding challenge from behind.

Guardiola handed Premier League debut to record signing Josko Gvardiol who looked calm and composed in the back four as Burnley hardly threatened the City goal. The defending Champions ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the end and will now take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final in midweek before hosting Newcastle United next weekend.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo