Manchester United kickstarted their Premier League campaign with a slender 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Old Trafford Stadium on Monday evening. The hosts weren’t close to their very best as Wolves put on a terrific performance and had the better chances over the course of ninety minutes.

In their first game under Gary O’Neil, the visitors started on the front foot, playing with gusto, were positive on the ball whenever they had possession, and looked to hit United on the counter with their free-flowing passing game.

The hosts created the first real opportunity of the game when Marcus Rashford brought out a smart save from Jose Sa with his darting run in behind the Wolves’ defense.

Right at the half an hour mark, Matheus Cunha darted past the United midfield and almost created the first goal of the day. His layoff to Pablo Sarabia created an opening but the latter’s shot deflected off Raphael Varane on its way out. Sarabia then turned provided to Cunha but the Brazilian dragged his shot just wide as the score remained goalless heading into the first half whistle.

United scrape past Wolves

Wolves were unlucky not to score the opening goal as Cunha hit the post just five minutes after the restart. Alejandro Garnacho almost gave United the lead when he beat Sa with a delicate lob but Craig Dawson got back to head it over the crossbar to keep the scores level.

The visitors should have gone ahead in the 73rd minute but after some wonderful interplay, Hwang Hee-chan shot straight to Andre Onana in the United goal.

United took full advantage of the missed chance just three minutes later when Varane scored from close range. It was Bruno Fernandes who played a delightful ball over the backline and following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s volley cross, the French defender nodded in to send the home fans in delirium.

The hosts weathered a late barrage of attacks as they escaped a penalty appeal despite VAR intervention. Replays suggested that Onana had brought down Sasa Kalajdzic after mistiming a punch.

After the match, O’Neil received an apology from PGMOL’s Jonathan Moss.

Despite the defeat, O’Neil would be proud of his side’s display away from home as they get ready to host Brighton. Manchester United on the other hand travel away to Tottenham next weekend.

