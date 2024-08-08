Disney has officially announced that they are raising their streaming platform prices later this fall. The massive media company currently owns Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The trio now ranks third, sixth, and eighth respectively in total subscribers among streaming services.

In a press release pertaining to another topic, Disney revealed that most monthly plans for the three streaming services will soon increase by $1 or $2. Among the most expensive adjustments involves Hulu. The streaming service’s plan that includes live TV is set to increase by $6 each month. These price changes will become official on October 17th.

Subscribers opting for ad-supported plans to either Disney+ or Hulu will soon have to pay $9.99 per month each. Ad-free plans obviously cost even more money each month. ESPN+ currently only offers a plan with ads. Come October, sports fans will be charged $11.99 per month for the streaming service.

Company pushing subscribers to pay for bundle packages

Disney is essentially trying to encourage their customers to get a bundle, rather than picking individual streaming services. The bundle featuring Disney+ and Hulu, both with ads, is currently $9.99 per month. This plan, however, will also go up $1 in the fall. Nevertheless, the bundle including the two streaming services without ads will remain at $19.99 each month.

Including ESPN+ in the ad-supported bundle currently costs $14.99 per month. Opting for this package saves subscribers 44% in monthly fees compared to if you purchased the trio separately.

The media giants have also recently revealed another bundle package that includes Max with Disney+ and Hulu. The three popular streaming services are available together with ads for a monthly fee of $16.99. Those users wanting to go ad-free have to pay $29.99 per month for the trio. This is 38% less than if consumers were to purchase the services individually.

ESPN+ remains crucial to many American soccer fans

As far as soccer is concerned, ESPN+ is obviously the main concern in the news of the price hikes. The streaming service has certainly experienced significant changes in recent years. In fact, the American sports media company previously lost exclusive broadcasting rights to several top soccer competitions. This includes Serie A, Major League Soccer, the EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, and multiple international tournaments.

Nevertheless, ESPN+ is still the home of some major competitions going forward. Spain’s LaLiga and Germany’s Bundesliga are currently the main draws for American soccer fans. The streaming service, however, also regularly features the FA Cup, Eredivisie, USL Championship, Belgian Pro League, and a plethora of international club friendlies.

News of the price hikes was essentially only added to the end of a press release about a new feature coming to Disney+. The company announced that they are adding continuous playlists to the streaming service in September.

This includes an ABC News Live playlist just in time for the 2024 Presidential Election. Other breaking news and live events will also be covered. The other playlist will be catered towards preschool content. Every Disney+ subscriber can soon access these two new additions to the platform.

