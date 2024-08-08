Manchester United has identified a new midfield target — Burnley playmaker Sander Berge. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international only just signed with the French club last summer for around $65 million. PSG, however, is seemingly open to selling the defensive midfielder after only finding moderate success in his freshman season.

Despite the links, the two teams cannot come to an agreement on fee for Ugarte. In fact, United have been put off by PSG’s valuation of the South American. While the Red Devils could eventually go back for Ugarte if the Parisians lower their demands, it seems as if the English side has found a potential plan B.

Sky Sports is reporting that United officials have opened talks with Burnley regarding Sander Berge. The Clarets were recently relegated from the Premier League, but the Norway international was one of the team’s standout players last season. Not only have the Red Devils initiated discussions regarding the midfielder, but Berge is also apparently interest in the move.

United brass open to doubling Berge’s current Burnley salary

The 26-year-old star previously joined the Clarets from Sheffield United for around $15 million just last summer. As a result of the relatively new deal, Berge remains under contract for three more years. He is also one of his current club’s highest earners at about $51,000 per week. This, however, is obviously manageable for a club such as United.

Sky Sports also claims that the Red Devils could entice Berge to join by more than doubling his salary. The news outlet reports that United may offer the defensive midfielder a contract worth around $127,000 each week. Assuming this works out, Berge would be the 15th-highest earner at the club. New summer signing Joshia Zirkzee signed a contract just barely above this price range.

New United brass is attempting to lower the wage bill to help balance the books. In fact, Zirkzee and budding star Leny Yoro were both handed relatively modest wages compared to other teammates. The Red Devils have also shed over $38 million in annual wages alone by releasing Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial. They are also trying to offload Casemiro as well, as the Brazilian has underperformed despite being the team’s highest earner.

United identify plan C in case Berge deal fails

Berge could essentially come in to replace Casemiro moving forward. The 6’4″ Norwegian plays as a central/defensive midfielder at Burnley. As his height suggests, Berge excels in the air, but he is also fairly tidy with the ball at his feet as well.

In fact, the midfielder finished the most recent Premier League season with an 89% pass success rate. This was despite the fact that he attempted 113 long balls on the campaign (completing an impressive 81 of these passes).

The aforementioned report, however, suggests that United could turn to Monaco‘s Youssouf Fofana if a deal for Berge is unsuccessful. Fofana previously joined from fellow French side Strasbourg for around $16 million in 2020. His current valuation, however, is around double this fee. The 25-year-old midfielder recently participated at Euro 2024 with France.

