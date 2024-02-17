Browse the Eredivisie TV schedule below for Eredivisie games shown via legal streaming on the streaming platform named ESPN+.

In August 2018, ESPN acquired the US broadcasting rights to the Dutch Eredivisie in a three-year deal that expired at the end of the 2020/21 season, but was subsequently renewed in the summer of 2021. Each season, ESPN+ (ESPN’s paid subscription service) will stream 102 regular season Eredivisie matches (three per week, August through May).

Eredivisie TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, February 17 12:45 PM ET Fortuna Sittard vs. AZ Alkmaar ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, February 18 08:30 AM ET Ajax Amsterdam vs. NEC Nijmegen ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 10:45 AM ET Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. RKC Waalwijk ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, February 24 02:00 PM ET PEC Zwolle vs. PSV Eindhoven ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, February 25 08:30 AM ET Almere City FC vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 08:30 AM ET FC Twente vs. Go Ahead Eagles ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 10:45 AM ET AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax Amsterdam ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+



We also have TV listings for Eredivisie teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, KNVB Cup, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as cup matches, and games featuring the Netherlands national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.

If you have any questions about the Eredivisie TV schedule, let us know in the comments section below.

Eredivisie TV schedule: More resources

