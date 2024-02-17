Belgium’s top-flight division features several historic clubs as well as many Americans playing in one of the top developmental leagues in Europe. To make sure you don’t miss a match, be sure to bookmark our Belgian Pro League TV schedule and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.

Founded in 1895, Belgium’s top-flight league includes several famous clubs such as Club Brugge, Anderlecht, Genk, Antwerp, and Standard Liege. The league provides a pathway for clubs to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League each season.

Watch the Belgian Pro League on ESPN+:

Saturday, February 17 02:45 PM ET Antwerp vs. Mechelen ( Belgian Pro League ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, February 18 07:30 AM ET Cercle Brugge vs. Club Brugge ( Belgian Pro League ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 12:30 PM ET Anderlecht vs. Sint-Truiden ( Belgian Pro League ) ESPN+ ESPN+



In 2021, the U.S. rights to the Belgian Pro League were acquired by ESPN+. Roughly up to three games each week are streamed live (and on-demand) to soccer fans in the United States via ESPN+. Match commentaries are available in English- and Spanish-language.

ESPN+ is $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. The streaming service features access to La Liga, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, UEFA Nations League, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, USL, International Champions Cup, Eredivisie, Danish Superliga, Belgian Pro League, FA Community Shield, as well as the daily soccer news and discussion show ESPN FC and soccer documentaries from 30 for 30 series.

As far as devices go, ESPN+ can be streamed on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV and XBOX One/Series S and X.

Belgian Pro League TV schedule: More resources

