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World Cup Recap: Argentina Stuns Egypt in Epic Comeback; Switzerland Outlasts Colombia

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina.

The Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has just delivered one of the greatest single-elimination thrillers in modern football history. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price return to unpack a breathless day of knockout drama defined by heart-stopping fightbacks, penalty shootouts, and heavy bracket ramifications.

Listen to the full tactical matchday breakdown on Spotify to catch up on the complete analysis.

The program leads with a comprehensive autopsy of Argentina’s miraculous 3-2 victory over Egypt in Atlanta. Hossam Hassan’s clinical Pharaohs threatened one of the biggest shocks in tournament history, exploiting the high defensive line to build a stunning 2-0 lead through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir brilliantly denied a Lionel Messi penalty. However, the reigning world champions mounted an unprecedented, late 14-minute siege. Cristian Romero initiated the lifeline in the 79th minute, Lionel Messi struck a blistering equalizer to notch his 8th tournament goal, and Enzo Fernández hammered home a dramatic 92nd-minute match-winner—marking the 3,000th goal in World Cup history.

The hosts dissect the intense refereeing controversies and the structural adjustments that rescued the tournament favorites from the brink. The analysis then transitions into a gritty, ultra-defensive battle between Switzerland and Colombia. Following 120 minutes of tense, scoreless tactical chess where the Swiss backline completely suffocated a passive Colombian attack, Switzerland held their nerve to prevail in a high-stakes penalty shootout. The guys evaluate Switzerland’s structural defensive shape and explain why their organized low-block continues to look incredibly difficult to dismantle in single-elimination football.

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The episode concludes by laying out the highly anticipated Quarterfinal landscape. With both tournament survivors locking in their places, Argentina and Switzerland are officially set for a massive blockbuster showdown on Saturday in Kansas.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to get the latest match reactions, detailed tactical player ratings, and expert bracket projections.

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