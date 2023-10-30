In this episode, we discuss whether CBS Sports could do a better job of covering the Premier League than NBC Sports does, Kartik discusses what he discovered about world soccer from traveling to Turkey, and what other soccer coverage we’ve been seeking out to fill the void. We also discuss what’s missing from CBS Sports’ Morning Footy show that would improve it. Plus, is there enough demand or interest in watching League Two games from viewers in the United States? And have the Premier League, Championship and League One become too boring and predictable?

In the Listener Mailbag segment, we answer your questions about CBS Sports Golazo Network, Saudi Pro League, BBC’s ‘Everton: Nothing will be the Same’ series, MLS Cup Playoffs, Welcome to Wrexham, and more.

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

