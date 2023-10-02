Five Stripes fans can use this Atlanta United TV schedule to watch one of MLS’s most popular teams.

The idea of soccer in the deep south was met with skepticism, but Atlanta United has smashed expectations, becoming the biggest draw in American soccer.

Atlanta United TV Schedule

Atlanta United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2014 (First Season 2017)

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Manager: Gonzalo Pineda

MLS Cups: 1 (2018)

Other Titles: U.S. Open Cup (2019), Campeones Cup (2019)

Where Can I Watch the Atlanta United Match?

MLS Season Pass has every MLS game, regular season through the MLS Cup Final. Matches are available in English, Spanish, and French.

National TV games are limited to usually one game per week on FOX or FS1.

Watch Atlanta United on MLS Season Pass:

America’s national championship, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, appeared all over the place in 2023. Games at different points in the competition were on Bleacher Report’s App, the US Soccer YouTube page, CBS Sports Golazo, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Telemundo and Peacock.

The entirety of Leagues Cup is on MLS Season Pass. A few games feature on FOX networks, with Spanish TV available on Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

CONCACAF Champions Cup can be found on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Atlanta United History

Atlanta United was the 22nd team in MLS (25th all-time team overall counting the departed Miami Fusion, Tampa Bay Mutiny, and Chivas USA). They succeeded the Atlanta Silverbacks, who had played in various second-division leagues from 1998-2015.

Arthur Blank, co-founder of the Home Depot and owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, is the owner of the team. A previous bid for a team was put forth by Blank in 2008 but was withdrawn when stadium plans did not move along.

A few years later, when plans for what would become Mercedes-Benz Stadium did solidify, things moved along quickly. In spring of 2014, Atlanta was officially awarded an expansion team. Unlike neighbors to the south Orlando City, who had only been announced a few months prior and would kick off in 2015, Atlanta would wait several years to begin play.

Kickoff came in 2017, first at Bobby Dodd Stadium on the campus of Georgia Tech University. Shortly after, they moved into their new home, which they share with the Falcons. They would go on to break the MLS record for average home attendance and single-game attendance. They also made the playoffs, just the third team to do so in their first season.

In 2018, things got even better. The Five Stripes (nicknamed due to their crest and kit design) won MLS Cup in just their second season. They’d follow that up by winning the U.S. Open Cup in 2019. They would reach the quarterfinals of CONCACAF Champions League in three consecutive seasons.

Don’t miss an Atlanta United Match

