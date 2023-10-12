You can watch every match from one of Major League Soccer’s most successful sides with our LA Galaxy TV schedule.

The Galaxy is a founding member of MLS and one of the most decorated clubs in the history of the league.

LA Galaxy TV Schedule

LA Galaxy on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1994 (First MLS Season 1996)

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park

Manager: Greg Vanney

MLS Cups: 5 (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014)

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011), CONCACAF Champions Cup (2000), U.S. Open Cup (2001, 2005)

Where Can I Watch the Galaxy Match?

All MLS games – regular season and playoffs – are live on MLS Season Pass. English, Spanish, and French are options for commentary.

FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes are the league’s partners for national TV coverage. Usually, one game per week is featured.

Watch LA Galaxy on MLS Season Pass:

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is on various platforms. Matches could be found on the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo and Peacock in 2023.

The Leagues Cup, like MLS league play, is on MLS Season Pass. FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN have select games on traditional TV.

Likewise, CONCACAF Champions Cup is also on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

LA Galaxy History

The Galaxy, though somewhat overshadowed in recent years by noisy neighbors LAFC, is one of the most historic and successful teams in MLS.

One of the league’s ten charter teams, the Galaxy kicked off in 1996. The Galaxy were a force in MLS’s early days. LA was the top team in the regular season in the Western Conference in 1996, ’98 (top team overall as well), and ’99, also making it to the MLS Cup final in ’96, ’99, and ’01 before finally winning it all in 2002.

They’ve since tacked on four more MLS Cups, for a record haul of five overall. Three additional Supporters’ Shields have them at four in that category. In 2000, the club won the CONCACAF Champions Cup. No American club would win the competition again until 2022.

The Galaxy started out playing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, but in 2003 they opened the then-Home Depot Center in nearby Carson, CA. Today known as Dignity Health Sports Park, the venue was a game-changer for MLS. While Crew Stadium in Ohio was the first soccer-specific venue in MLS, the Galaxy’s new home was a massive step up in facilities. The Galaxy shared the venue with Chivas USA from 2005-2014.

Changing the game

The year 2007 was a watershed moment for both the Galaxy and MLS. The club signed superstar David Beckham from Real Madrid. This also came with a rebrand of the club, changing the crest and colors to white, blue, and gold, from the previous green and gold. Easily the biggest signing in league history at the time (and arguably still the biggest), it instantly increased the relevance MLS. It ushered in the era of the Designated Player, or “Beckham Rule”, allowing more big-name players to make the move to MLS. For the Galaxy alone, this has included players like Robbie Keane, Chicharito, and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The signing of Beckham also had a ripple effect down the line: Beckham’s contract included the option to purchase a franchise in the league at the 2007 going rate. That team eventually happened as Inter Miami CF.

Post-Beckham, The Galaxy have managed to win one MLS Cup, but otherwise, highlights have been nowhere near as prevalent as in years past. And while former rivals Chivas USA were nothing more than a mere nuisance, since 2018 the club has had to contend with much stiffer local competition. LAFC, located in the heart of Los Angeles, has proven to be very popular. And they’ve won two Supporters’ Shields and one MLS Cup, while the Galaxy have none in that time frame.

Don’t miss a LA Galaxy Match

