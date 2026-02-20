Trending topics:
World Cup winner with Germany admits interest in joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League: ‘I’d choose Al Nassr’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to a Saudi Pro League match.
The Saudi Pro League has been the fastest-growing league in world soccer over the past decade. Cristiano Ronaldo has played a major role in that rise, as his move to Al Nassr encouraged many other stars to follow the same path. Now, a World Cup winner with Germany has weighed in.

During a recent interview on MBC, as reported by Diario AS, Mario Gotze discussed the recent growth of the Saudi Pro League. The development of Saudi soccer is positive, and there are many young players who want to play there; this will increase the pace of the matches and the technical level,” the midfielder explained. “It’s important to give young players the opportunity to become professionals and experience new things.”

In the same conversation, Gotze was asked which club he would like to join if a move to the Saudi Pro League were to happen. He did not hesitate: “If it were up to me, I’d choose Al Nassr.” He immediately explained why: “Because Cristiano Ronaldo plays there.”

Gotze’s comments highlight the impact CR7 has had in recent years. He remains the main attraction for dozens of players who are even willing to leave the comfort of Europe to try a new experience in Saudi Arabia — along with the lucrative salary offers, of course.

Mario Gotze won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

Mario Gotze won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany.

Where is Mario Gotze now?

At 33, Mario Gotze’s career has not quite lived up to the expectations many had a decade ago. He burst onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund, delivering performances that earned him a transfer to Bayern Munich for more than $40 million and a call-up to the Germany national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach Jorge Jesus addresses transfer controversy involving Al Hilal and Al Nassr

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach Jorge Jesus addresses transfer controversy involving Al Hilal and Al Nassr

On the international stage, Gotze authored the most iconic moment of his career when he scored the goal that gave Germany a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. That moment cemented him as one of the brightest talents in world soccer, but much of what followed marked a gradual decline.

Inconsistent performances and health issues significantly impacted the German midfielder’s career. After three seasons, he left Bayern Munich to return to Borussia Dortmund, where things also failed to fully click. That led to moves to PSV Eindhoven and later Eintracht Frankfurt. Since joining the German side in 2022, Gotze has recorded 146 appearances and 12 goals.

Gotze discusses his priorities at this stage of his career

After experiencing both the highest peak and the difficult downturn that followed, Mario Gotze now has a clear understanding of what truly matters to him in the years he has left as a professional player. “Winning titles is no longer my primary goal. What matters now is enjoying the game and staying physically ready to perform at my best on the pitch,” he said in the same interview.

In that context, it remains to be seen whether those priorities align with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League to make that possible partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr a reality. For now, at least, the club appears well covered in that area of the field, with stars such as Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix.

