USMNT star Josh Sargent nears MLS record with over $25M move to Toronto FC: How much did LAFC pay for Son?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Sargent could break Son's transfer record
© Lars Baron-Chris Gardner/Getty ImagesSargent could break Son's transfer record

Good news could soon arrive for the USMNT if Josh Sargent passes his physical. The striker appears set to move from English club Norwich City to Toronto FC, returning to MLS, according to BBC Radio Norfolk. The reported fee could surpass what LAFC paid for Son Heung-min.

In August 2025, LAFC made headlines when they secured the South Korean star. At the time, the reported fee paid to Tottenham Hotspur was estimated at $26.5 million.

Sargent could command an even larger sum from Toronto FC. The figure being discussed is close to $27 million, reportedly structured as a $20.9 million fixed fee with achievable add-ons that would push it past the current record.

Sargent’s present isn’t good

Sargent made this move a priority. His ambition to represent the USMNT at the World Cup motivated him to push for the transfer. The issue was not his performance but his lack of regular playing time.

Sargent has not been playing lately (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Sargent has not been playing lately (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

It marked a sharp decline from being a fan favorite at Norwich to becoming heavily criticized. Local media reported that tensions escalated after he refused to play in an FA Cup match against Walsall, which effectively ended his time with the first team.

As a result, Norwich City’s manager had him train with the second team. Now, with a return closer to home, he aims to rediscover the form that made him the team’s standout player last season. He will need to adapt quickly, especially considering his last match was in early January.

The other MLS records

If Toronto FC completes the deal with the performance bonuses included, Sargent would set a new MLS transfer record. The previous benchmark was established by Son’s move from England.

That would also surpass the $16 million FC Cincinnati paid for Kévin Denkey and the $22 million plus bonuses Atlanta United spent on Emmanuel Latte Lath, both of which would quickly be eclipsed by the Canadian club’s deal.

