This LAFC TV schedule covers all the games for one of the most successful young soccer teams in Major League Soccer. Already with a championship pedigree, LAFC is building one of the largest fan bases among MLS clubs.

Los Angeles FC joined Major League Soccer in the 2018 season. Immediately, LAFC emerged as one of the elite clubs in the league. The club won the Supporters’ Shield in its second campaign with the best regular season record. However, it would have to wait three more years to lift its first MLS Cup.

All that success makes LAFC one of the most desirable teams to watch in Major League Soccer. Therefore, broadcasters are always trying to get LAFC on TV screens.

Here is the full LAFC TV schedule for viewers in the United States.

LAFC TV Schedule

LAFC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2014 (First Season 2018)

Stadium: BMO Stadium

Manager: Steve Cherundolo

MLS Cups: 1 (2022)

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (2, 2019 & 2022)

Where can I watch the LAFC game?

Generally speaking, all LAFC matches are available on MLS Season Pass. Apple’s service is new for the 2023 Major League Soccer campaign. It has live streams of every MLS game of the season. That includes both the regular season and the playoffs, which LAFC always bids to be a part of. Moreover, MLS Season Pass also has coverage of the Leagues Cup. LAFC reached the quarterfinals in the revamped Leagues Cup in 2023.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

However, there is usually a game now and again that is available on TV via FOX or FS1. Given LAFC’s relative popularity in the MLS community, it is always a contender to feature in that game on US TV.

Likewise, other competitions LAFC competes in are not on MLS Season Pass. For the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, games can be found on multiple platforms. Some are streamed via Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, some on US Soccer’s YouTube, and others have been featured on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which streams free on Pluto TV and is also available within Paramount+.

History of LAFC

For years, Los Angeles had two Major League Soccer teams. The LA Galaxy was always the most successful. However, Chivas USA took up a role in the LA soccer scene, too. When Chivas dissolved in 2014, there was a vacancy in the duopoly of teams in Los Angeles. Major League Soccer instantly awarded a new team to the city.

Over the years, LAFC assembled a diverse group of investors and owners. Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm, Magic Johnson, and former YouTube CEO Chad Hurley. In its first season of Major League Soccer, LAFC got off to a blazing start. Five wins in the club’s first seven games shot the side up the table. In the end, LAFC finished with the fifth-best record in the MLS table and third in the West. It stunningly fell at home in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

In its sophomore season, LAFC was the class of Major League Soccer. Carlos Vela set the still-standing goal record for one season at 34, and LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield. However, the club fell in the Western Conference Final to the eventual champion, the Seattle Sounders.

LAFC had struggled after that. The club fell in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020. Then, in 2021, it failed to reach the playoffs at all. However, in 2022, LAFC put together a dominant campaign. It won the Supporters’ Shield for the second time. For the first time, LAFC reached the MLS Cup Final against the Philadelphia Union. A sensational final transpired, and LAFC won the championship on penalties. Highlight signing Gareth Bale equalized in the 128th minute, the latest goal in an MLS Cup Playoffs match, to send the game to penalties.

Latest LAFC news and notes

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).