AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, a star both in Serie A and as captain of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT), has often been called “Captain America”. While the moniker highlights his prominence and leadership, Pulisic has been hesitant to embrace it. Legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, has publicly urged the 26-year-old winger to take on the mantle wholeheartedly, citing his exceptional talent and leadership potential as reasons he should step up.

Since his arrival at Milan in the summer of 2023, Pulisic has been a revelation. With 23 goals and 17 assists in 70 appearances, he has quickly established himself as one of the Rossoneri’s most important players. Yet, his low-key demeanor contrasts with the larger-than-life nickname he’s earned.

In an interview with The Athletic, he discussed his reservations about the “Captain America” label, acknowledging the immense pressure it brings. Having faced scrutiny during his Chelsea tenure, the USMNT skipper has sought to keep a grounded approach to both his career and public image.

What did Ibrahimovic say?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, never one to mince words, believes that Pulisic’s reluctance is misplaced. Speaking as part of Pulisic’s new docuseries PULISIC on Paramount+, the Swedish icon praised the winger’s abilities but didn’t shy away from critique. “He’s known for being Captain America, yeah? But he doesn’t like to be called Captain America. He doesn’t maybe see himself like a superhero,” Zlatan remarked. “He’s playing low profile and with his feet on the ground, but you are Captain America.”

Ibrahimovic continued in his trademark candid style: “I don’t give a s** what you say, you are. If that’s more pressure on you, I don’t care. It’s his own fault—if you weren’t so good, we wouldn’t ask anything from you”. The ex-Chelsea star, in response, shared a lighthearted reaction on Instagram, reposting the quote with laughing emojis, signaling that he took the Swede’s comments in stride.

Burden of leadership

For Pulisic, the pressure of being labeled a leader isn’t new. As the USMNT captain, he has shouldered the expectations of being the face of American soccer, particularly during his time in the Premier League with Chelsea. While he has openly spoken about the challenges he faced in England, his performances in Italy suggest he has found a rhythm and confidence that could propel him to even greater heights.

Former Milan forward and current executive Ibrahimovic’s comments, though blunt, highlight a crucial point: leadership in soccer often extends beyond individual brilliance to embracing the responsibility of inspiring teammates and fans. Pulisic’s exceptional skill set—his dynamic dribbling, goal-scoring ability, and tactical versatility—places him among the elite players capable of making such an impact.