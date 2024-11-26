Paramount+ has announced an exciting new addition to its soccer documentary collection with “PULISIC”, a multi-part series chronicling the life and career of Christian Pulisic, one of the most prominent figures in American soccer. Set to debut on December 9, the docuseries offers a unique glimpse into Pulisic’s journey from his childhood in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to his rise as an international soccer icon representing both the USMNT and AC Milan.

The docuseries provides unprecedented access to Pulisic’s private and professional life, capturing his rise to fame in Europe and his growing influence in Italy as a Serie A and UEFA Champions League star. The series will delve into his life off the pitch, including his relationships and personal struggles, while highlighting his preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted on American soil.

“I think it’s the perfect opportunity for me to show people a little bit of what it’s like being an American out in Europe, the struggles I go through, all these things,” Pulisic shared when the series was first announced.

The first episode premieres on December 9, with subsequent episodes releasing in January. Additional seasons are slated for 2025, promising an in-depth exploration of Pulisic’s career and personal life as he balances the pressures of global stardom.

Notable figures and exclusive insights

“PULISIC” boasts an impressive lineup of interviewees who provide insights into Pulisic’s journey. Featured personalities include:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic , Swedish soccer legend and AC Milan executive

, Swedish soccer legend and AC Milan executive Jurgen Klopp , Pulisic’s former coach at Borussia Dortmund

, Pulisic’s former coach at Borussia Dortmund Clint Dempsey , former USMNT star and CBS Sports analyst

, former USMNT star and CBS Sports analyst Weston McKennie , Pulisic’s USMNT teammate

, Pulisic’s USMNT teammate Jurgen Klinsmann , former U.S. Soccer manager

, former U.S. Soccer manager Olivier Giroud , Pulisic’s former AC Milan teammate

, Pulisic’s former AC Milan teammate Christian Vieri , Italian soccer legend

, Italian soccer legend Fabrizio Romano , soccer journalist

, soccer journalist Members of Pulisic’s family

The series is directed by Pete Radovich, a 45-time Emmy winner, and produced by Anthony J. Cortese, a 14-time Emmy winner. It is part of Paramount+’s “Stories From the Beautiful Game” collection, which also includes the Emmy-winning Football Must Go On and Emmy-nominated Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.

“Christian Pulisic is the most high-profile men’s player to ever come out of America, but very little is known about his personal life,” said Pete Radovich. “We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to tell his life story, show the world who he really is, and highlight the tremendous impact he’s had on American soccer leading into the most demanding moments of his career.”

Legacy of ‘Captain America’

At just 26 years old, Pulisic has already built an impressive résumé. From winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea to his standout performances with the USMNT, Pulisic has been a trailblazer for American soccer players in Europe. Now playing for AC Milan, he has been a key figure in their attack, contributing 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions during his first season with the Italian club.

The series also provides a rare look into his upbringing in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where his passion for soccer was first ignited. Fans will witness how his journey from small-town America to the grandest stages of world soccer unfolded.

What fans can expect

The documentary promises an honest and intimate portrayal of Pulisic’s life, showing both the pressures of being a global soccer icon and the human side of a player nicknamed “Captain America.” It also examines the growing profile of American soccer and Pulisic’s role in shaping its future.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Pulisic faces what could be the defining chapter of his career. The documentary aims to capture his preparations and give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how he tackles the challenges ahead.

With episodes streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting December 9, “PULISIC” is set to inspire and captivate soccer fans worldwide.