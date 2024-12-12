The career of Edoardo Bove, the 22-year-old midfielder on loan to Fiorentina from Roma, has taken an unexpected turn following a cardiac incident that has reshaped his future in soccer. Bove’s recent health challenges, including the installation of a cardiac defibrillator, have effectively barred him from competing in Italian leagues due to strict medical regulations. Yet, this setback could open new doors for the talented player, potentially leading him to the Premier League.

During a recent Serie A match against Inter, Bove suffered a cardiac arrest, stunning the soccer world. The incident required immediate medical attention, and the midfielder was rushed to Careggi University Hospital in Florence, where he spent days in intensive care.

Fiorentina announced that Bove underwent successful surgery to implant a removable internal defibrillator. In a club statement, they shared, “Edoardo was in contact with the club a few minutes ago, and in his own words, informed the club that he is fine and that he will continue the post-operation procedure before being discharged from the hospital in the next few days.”

This device is designed to prevent future cardiac incidents and ensure a normal quality of life both on and off the field. However, Italian soccer regulations prohibit players with such devices from competing professionally, effectively ending the player’s Serie A career.

Difficult decision ahead

The choice to keep the defibrillator lies with Bove and his family, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. While the device offers safety and reassurance, retaining it would mean he cannot return to competitive soccer in Italy. The midfielder’s history of myocarditis, linked to a previous COVID-19 infection in 2020, underscores the necessity of this measure.

Bove’s situation echoes that of Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during a Euro 2021 match due to a heart issue. The Danish midfielder later had a pacemaker fitted, which also barred him from playing in Italy. Forced to leave Inter, Eriksen revived his career in the Premier League, later joining Manchester United and continuing to excel at the highest level.

Path to Premier League?

Bove’s future now appears to lie outside of Italy, and the Premier League emerges as a likely destination. England’s protocols for players with heart devices are more lenient than those in Italy. As demonstrated by Eriksen and Daley Blind, who continue to play at a competitive level with similar medical conditions, there is precedent for players like the Italian to continue their careers abroad.

The American ownership of Roma by Dan Friedkin, who recently completed a takeover of Everton, presents an intriguing opportunity. According to La Repubblica, Friedkin may facilitate Bove’s move to England, either through a permanent transfer or a loan deal, potentially bringing him to Merseyside to join Everton. This move would not only provide the midfielder with a chance to continue his soccer journey but also allow him to compete in one of the world’s most prestigious leagues.