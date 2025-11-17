Zinedine Zidane has reportedly decided his future after years of uncertainty since leaving Real Madrid

Even though Zinedine Zidane arrived at Real Madrid with no experience as a head coach, he managed to become one of the best players in the team’s history. Winning multiple titles with the team, he edged a legendary legacy as a coach. However, he decided to leave the team in 2021 and has been without a team since then. Now, he has decided to return to the field as a coach, supposedly deciding on a clear professional destination.

According to Jose Felix Diaz in Diario AS, Zinedine Zidane has decided to return to the field to coach France. However, he would take charge of the national team after the 2026 World Cup, as L’Equipe reports that the French Soccer Federation (FFF) has decided not to renew the contract of legendary coach Didier Deschamps. With Zidane’s return to the pitch, the national team would begin a renewed sporting project.

In case Zidane becomes France’s coach, he will take on the most ambitious sporting project of his career. Unlike his time at Real Madrid, he will need to rebuild the national team’s roster from the ground up, imposing his own style of play. Furthermore, Deschamps set a high standard by winning the World Cup in 2018 and dominating soccer for several years. Therefore, matching or surpassing his impact will not be an easy task for Zinedine.

Not only did France win the 2018 World Cup, but they also reached the final game against Argentina in the 2022 edition. With a youthful roster, Didier Deschamps’ team enters the 2026 edition as a top contender, remaining unbeaten in the UEFA qualifiers. If it claims the title in this anticipated tournament, Zidane will face the challenging task of etching his name into the national team’s history as a coach, as excellence will be the standard.

Although Zinedine Zidane‘s possible arrival in France is eagerly awaited by fans, Didier Deschamps has left behind an immense legacy, which has been subject to considerable criticism. The 57-year-old coach won the 2018 World Cup, reached the 2022 final, and won the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League. However, his tenure was heavily criticized because he did not impose a dominant style of play, despite having world-class players to dominate.

Given the high caliber of players on the French national team, Deschamps failed to maximize their performance. Players such as Jules Kounde, Eduardo Camavinga, and others performed at a lower level than they do at their clubs. For this reason, Zidane must not only deliver results like Didier did but also impose a clear style of play that matches the quality of his players, or he may be subject to scrutiny.