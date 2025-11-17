Luis Suarez revels key details on his MLS tenure with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez‘s arrival at Inter Miami in 2024 was fraught with controversy. While many thought he wouldn’t perform well due to his persistent physical problems, the Uruguayan striker has managed to silence his critics with his impressive performances for the Herons, becoming one of the team’s standout players. In a recent interview, he revealed key insights about his tenure in MLS, playing alongside Lionel Messi.

“To be honest, I was a little surprised by all the traveling and so many games, but that’s because we also happened to be in the club’s season when we qualified for the Concacaf Champions League, the League Cup, and the Club World Cup, always reaching the final stages… Sometimes it seems like people underestimate it (the MLS), but when it comes to competing, the results are there. It’s not easy to win games; every game is difficult for us,” Luis Suarez said, via Diario Sport.

Despite facing challenges this season, Inter Miami have turned 2025 into an almost perfect year. Not only did they secure a spot among the best in the Eastern Conference, but they also advanced to the conference semifinals for the first time in their history. Luis Suarez’s performance has been crucial to this success, scoring 17 goals in 48 games. Additionally, his on-field connection with Messi on the field makes them one of the best offensive duos in MLS.

Inter Miami may be facing their best opportunity yet to capture their first-ever MLS Cup. With Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retiring, and uncertainty surrounding Luis Suarez’s future, the team risks losing key players next season. To capitalize on their current momentum, the Herons have displayed strong ambition for victory, decisively defeating Nashville SC to establish themselves as top contenders.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF playing against Nashville SC.

Luis Suarez addresses the massive impact of Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has emerged as Lionel Messi’s best partner throughout his career, forging a formidable offense at Barcelona. Although they are now veterans, they continue to make their mark at Inter Miami, playing pivotal roles in the team’s outstanding 2025 season. In a recent interview, the Uruguayan star emphasized the significance of the Argentine veteran to the team, highlighting his essential role with the Herons.

“On the field, he (Messi) is unique, one of a kind, and continues to do incredible things. He still has that obsession with wanting to keep winning, just like the rest of us. But of course, you see him, you see that spirit he has. Sometimes the team wins, but he wanted to mark player X and didn’t, so Leo gets angry because player X didn’t score. When he sets himself goals, he achieves them, and that rubs off on all of us,” Luis Suarez said, via Diario Sport.

Lionel Messi is leading Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup in history. At 38, the Argentine is enjoying his best season since joining the team, scoring 42 goals and emerging as the top scorer for both the team and the league. Not only his offensive impact is significant, but also his leadership on the field has been transformative, elevating the Herons from the bottom of the table to title contenders.