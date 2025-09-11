Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps as France boss after 2026 World Cup? Kylian Mbappe’s four-word remark sparks buzz

The future of the French national team after the 2026 World Cup continues to dominate conversations, and one of the country’s biggest stars has now weighed in. Kylian Mbappe dropped a four-word comment about Zinedine Zidane potentially succeeding Didier Deschamps, adding fuel to the already intense speculation surrounding the job. The words were brief — but powerful enough to make fans believe the change might be inevitable.

Zinedine Zidane is one of the most celebrated figures in world soccer, both as a player and a coach. He guided Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, cementing his place as one of the most successful managers of the modern era. Yet, since stepping down from Los Blancos in 2021, Zidane has remained on the sidelines, turning down approaches from clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and even suitors in the Saudi Pro League.

Reports from L’Equipe and Marca suggest that the 53-year-old is already preparing to manage the France national team once Didier Deschamps’ era comes to a close after the 2026 World Cup. The French Football Federation is reportedly keen on a generational renewal, not just among the players, but also within the coaching staff. For many fans, it feels like destiny: the man who led France to World Cup glory in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000 stepping in to guide Les Bleus into a new era.

What did Mbappe say?

Kylian Mbappe, now wearing the famous No. 10 shirt for Real Madrid, has always been vocal about his admiration for Zidane. When asked by L’Equipe about the possibility of Zidane becoming the next coach, he didn’t hold back: “Nobody will say no. Only he can say no,” Mbappe stated, making his feelings crystal clear. The France captain elaborated further, adding: “If it’s him, OK! And if it’s someone else, OK too. But he’s the only one in the history of French football who has almost all the rights.”

Those words perfectly summarize Zidane’s unique position in French soccer: he is revered by both the players and the fans, and many believe that when Deschamps steps aside, there will be no debate over who should take over — Zidane will simply have to say yes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deschamps’ final mission

Didier Deschamps has been at the helm since 2012 and has delivered an incredible run of success: a World Cup triumph in 2018, a runner-up finish in 2022, and a Euro 2016 final appearance. But even Deschamps himself has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will mark the end of his journey.

Mbappe made sure to underline his respect for the current coach, saying: “I want to go all the way with him… You want to win it because it’s the World Cup, not because it’s Didier Deschamps’ last. If we can give him this gift, with pleasure, because he’s a living legend.”