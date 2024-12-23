Carlo Ancelotti, who managed to steady Real Madrid’s ship after a turbulent 2024, is already looking to the future—not just for himself, but for his son, Davide Ancelotti. The legendary coach has a desire to see Davide take the helm of his beloved club in Italy.

Ancelotti has a storied history with Roma, where he played from 1979 to 1987. During his eight years with the Giallorossi, he won a Scudetto and four Coppa Italia titles, solidifying his status as a club legend before moving to Milan, where he would later retire in 1992.

Despite never having the opportunity to coach Roma, Ancelotti’s bond with the club remains unbroken, and he hopes his son might someday carry on his legacy there. Currently serving as Carlo’s assistant at Real Madrid, Davide Ancelotti has been gaining invaluable experience at one of the world’s top clubs. This has fueled speculation that he could soon embark on his own managerial career—and Roma might provide the perfect stage.

Coaches Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric were dismissed earlier in the season due to poor results, prompting the Friedkin brothers, Roma’s owners, to turn to Claudio Ranieri as an interim solution. Ranieri, a Roma legend in his own right, is expected to step into an advisory role at the end of the season as the club seeks a long-term managerial appointment.

Roma’s managerial shuffle and the potential for Ancelotti Jr.

Roma is enduring a difficult Serie A campaign, sitting in 10th place with 19 points from 17 games. Following the departure of Jose Mourinho after his UEFA Conference League triumph, the club has struggled to find stability, and now is looking forward to build a more serious project ahead of next season.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus icon Massimiliano Allegri is the leading candidate to take over in the 2025-26 season. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s vision for Davide could influence Roma’s decision.

While Allegri boasts a wealth of experience and a trophy-laden resume, Davide Ancelotti represents a bold, forward-thinking choice. The disparity in managerial experience is undeniable, but the younger Ancelotti’s apprenticeship under his father at Real Madrid could make him an intriguing option. As Roma contemplates its next move, Carlo Ancelotti’s dream of seeing his son at the Olimpico adds another layer to the club’s ongoing managerial saga.