Al Hilal has successfully attracted top European talent in recent years, headlined by Neymar’s high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain. However, reports suggest that one of their key players is keen on a return to Barcelona to play under coach Hansi Flick.

After falling out with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Joao Cancelo struggled to establish himself in Europe, with brief stints at Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Despite his short time at Barça during the 2023-24 season, Cancelo found comfort both on and off the pitch, developing a strong affinity for the club.

According to the Spanish outlet Sport, Cancelo would be willing to do whatever it takes to return to Barcelona, fully aware that the club provides the ideal environment for him to showcase his best football. Besides, Spain ended up being the perfect him, not only for his playing style, but for his family’s happiness, who were really comfortable.

Al Hilal spent around €25M in August to sign Cancelo, doubling his wage compared to the one he had with City. But Barcelona would be the sole option for him to leave the Saudi Arabian side, where he established himself as a starter, scoring 1 goal and delivering 8 assists in 19 games in the current season.

Barcelona’s financial challenges in pursuing Cancelo

After Cancelo’s loan spell at Barcelona ended in June 2024, the Catalan club attempted to negotiate an extension. However, financial constraints and Manchester City’s insistence on a permanent transfer made the deal impossible. Cancelo, represented by his agent Jorge Mendes, waited until the last moment for Barca to finalize a deal, but the club ultimately couldn’t meet City’s demands.

Despite playing 42 matches and contributing 4 goals and 5 assists during his loan, Barcelona’s salary cap issues prevented the move amid and ongoing restructuring under new coach Hansi Flick. Both the coach and Sport director Deco were reportedly eager to secure Cancelo’s services, but was hamstrung by the club’s financial restrictions.

Though Cancelo has thrived at Al Hilal, establishing himself as a regular starter, reports indicate he remains open to a return to Barcelona. However, any potential deal would require overcoming significant financial hurdles.

Flick and Deco are both focused on strengthening the full-back positions, making Cancelo a logical target if a feasible solution can be found. For now, while the dream of a return lingers, it remains just that—a dream.