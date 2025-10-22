Trending topics:
Real Madrid resumes UEFA Champions League with defence emergency: Why are Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dani Carvajal not playing against Juventus?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Dean Huijsen (left), Dani Carvajal (center), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (right)
© Getty ImagesDean Huijsen (left), Dani Carvajal (center), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (right)

When Real Madrid returns to UEFA Champions League action against Juventus, it does so with momentum — and a major headache. Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dani Carvajal are all missing from the matchday squad, leaving Xabi Alonso’s side to face the Italian giants with a depleted backline. The Santiago Bernabeu will host one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Champions League group stage, asReal Madrid — unbeaten in Europe this season — takes on a Juventus side still searching for its first victory.

Under Alonso’s guidance, Los Blancos have looked dominant, opening their campaign with a 2-1 win over Marseille and a 5-0 demolition of Kairat Almaty. The team sits comfortably in the top ten of the European standings, boasting both defensive control and attacking flair. Kylian Mbappe continues to lead the charge, scoring in 11 consecutive matches across all competitions.

Juventus, meanwhile, finds itself in trouble. The Bianconeri have drawn both their opening fixtures — 4-4 against Borussia Dortmund and 2-2 away to Villarreal — and now face the daunting task of visiting a Madrid side that has scored seven goals in two European outings. Coach Igor Tudor called the clash “a defining night,” acknowledging that a defeat could place serious pressure on their knockout hopes.

With Dean HuijsenTrent Alexander-Arnold, and Dani Carvajal all unavailable, Alonso’s defensive plans have been thrown into disarray. Madrid will rely on Eder Militao and Raul Asencio at the back, with Fede Valverde continuing at right-back. Each absence tells its own story — and together, they paint a worrying picture for the club’s depth.

The reasons behind the absences

Dean Huijsen, who was looking forward to facing his former club Juventus, suffered a muscle injury earlier this month and has yet to recover. The Dutch defender’s progress since joining Madrid from Bournemouth this summer has been remarkable, and his absence is a blow for both the player and Alonso.

According to Calciomercato“Huijsen had hoped to feature against his former team but remains sidelined after a setback in training.” The injury has kept him out for several games as he continues his rehabilitation, but he is expected to return for Sunday’s El Clasico.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid picking an injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid reacts after picking up an injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is still managing the effects of a hamstring injury sustained on September 16 during Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Marseille. Despite rejoining group training earlier this week, medical staff opted not to risk him. The English defender is expected to make his return against Barcelona instead. Alonso emphasized the importance of patience: “We’re going to take it day by day. Trent and Carvajal did part of the session today, but I don’t think they’ll be ready for Juventus.”

As for Dani Carvajal, his absence comes as a result of both a calf injury and a suspension carried over from the previous round. The Spanish veteran suffered a soleus muscle injury during Madrid’s 5-2 defeat to Atletico in late September and has only recently resumed light training. Like Alexander-Arnold, he is being prepared for the upcoming domestic clash rather than this European tie.

