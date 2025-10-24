How to watch Mazatlan vs Club America the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mazatlan vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mazatlan vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Friday, October 24, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream and TUDN STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

As the Liga MX regular season nears its conclusion, the race for playoff positioning is heating up, and every point counts. Club America enter this clash as one of the frontrunners to lock in a direct quarterfinal spot, but their ambitions go beyond that—they’re gunning for the top seed.

To keep that goal within reach, Las Aguilas can’t afford to slip. Mazatlan, meanwhile, finds itself in a do-or-die situation, with its postseason hopes fading fast. Only a win will keep their playoff chances alive, making this a must-watch battle between desperation and dominance—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Mazatlan vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement