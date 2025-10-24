Kylian Mbappé vs. Lamine Yamal: Real Madrid star aims to break poor record against Barcelona wonderkid

Real Madrid will host the first El Clásico of the 2025–26 season against FC Barcelona on Matchday 10 of La Liga next Sunday, a six-point clash where the winner could move to the top of the table. The spotlight will also be on the generational duel between Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, with the French star looking to overturn his poor record against the Spanish wonderkid.

Mbappé has been one of the biggest sensations in European soccer over the past few years, winning the 2018 World Cup at just 19 years old. Now 26, he’s firmly established as one of the best players in the world. Yamal, meanwhile, appears to be at the start of a similar path, ending as runner up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or with just 18, and surprisingly, he holds a dominant record over the renowned French striker.

Mbappé and Yamal have already faced each other eight times, with Yamal boasting an impressive seven wins, while the Frenchman has managed victory on just one occasion. Even though the 2025–26 campaign marks only Yamal’s second full season, he’s already built a remarkable record against one of the sport’s biggest names.

The first time Mbappé and Yamal met was in the first leg of the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, when Barcelona earned a 3–2 win at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain. However, in the return leg at the Lluís Companys Olímpic Stadium, Mbappé starred with a brace in PSG’s 4–1 victory — his only win so far against Yamal, who was still finding his rhythm at that stage of his career.

Their next meetings club-wise came after Mbappé’s move to Real Madrid, when Yamal’s dominant run continued. Across four El Clásico matchups during the 2024–25 season, Barcelona came out on top each time: twice in La Liga (0–4 and 4–3), once in the Spanish Super Cup final (5–2), and again in the Copa del Rey final (3–2).

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid passes the ball under pressure from Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

The remaining two Yamal victories came on the international stage between Spain and France. The first was at UEFA Euro 2024, where Yamal scored in Spain’s 2–1 semifinal win. The second came in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, when Spain edged France 5–4 to reach another final.

Across all competitions, club and international, Yamal holds a six-win advantage over Mbappé. On Sunday, Mbappé will have the chance to narrow that gap against the 18-year-old, who’s quickly become one of the toughest opponents of his career.

Mbappé ahead in the goalscoring battle

Despite Yamal’s winning record, their styles and strengths differ significantly. Mbappé is more of a fearless finisher, while Yamal thrives as a dribbler and playmaker. That contrast has allowed Mbappé to lead the scoring tally, but only slightly.

In their eight meetings, Mbappé has scored eight goals compared to Yamal’s six. Assists have been nearly identical, with both registering four, giving Mbappé 12 goal contributions to Yamal’s 10.