Messi urged by MLS legend to win league title with Inter Miami using absurd Avengers comparison

This Friday, Inter Miami will begin their participation in the Eastern Conference playoffs of Major League Soccer, facing Nashville SC at Chase Stadium. An MLS icon spoke about what Lionel Messi should do at this stage.

Bradley Wright-Phillips recently gave an interview to Apple TV, where he was asked about the challenges facing the Herons on their path to the MLS Cup, a title the team has never won in its history. In that interview, the former English player set the bar high for Messi and his teammates: “You can’t assemble The Avengers and not win the MLS Cup.”

This is, of course, a reference to Marvel. The main superheroes in the franchise, like Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor, come together to form The Avengers — essentially a dream team. In that comparison, Wright-Phillips puts the Inter Miami squad this year on the same level, with stars like Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Rodrigo De Paul.

With a squad of that quality, expectations are high for them to make a deep playoff run, unlike last year when they led the regular season but exited the postseason early after losing to Atlanta United.

Former New York Red Bulls star Bradley Wright-Phillips.

“I understand it’s very difficult to win it, and their time over here will still be filled with success,” Wright-Phillips immediately acknowledged, “but as far as not winning a cup, we’re going to judge that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham delivers heartfelt message to Lionel Messi after contract extension

Who is Bradley Wright-Phillips?

The message for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi carries weight considering who it comes from. Bradley Wright-Phillips was a standout English player who shined for years in Major League Soccer, earning fans’ respect through his performances and results.

The former striker began his professional career at Manchester City, where he played two seasons before moving to other English teams such as Southampton and Brentford. The biggest step in his career came in 2013 when he joined MLS to play for New York Red Bulls. There, he found his place, scoring 126 goals in 240 matches over seven seasons, before briefly playing for Los Angeles FC and Columbus Crew.

Wright-Phillips was the league’s top scorer twice, in 2014 and 2016, and was also selected as an MLS All-Star and to the Best XI on two occasions. Collectively, he won four titles: three Supporters’ Shields and one Campeones Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Messi has an unfinished challenge in MLS

No one can deny that Lionel Messi’s time in MLS has already been outstanding. He has generated global attention that the league has never seen, and on the field, he has dazzled with goals, assists, and dribbles, being this year the top scorer and top assister, with serious chances to win league MVP for the second year in a row.

However, at the collective level, it’s clear Messi has one unfinished business: leading Inter Miami to the MLS title. While he has already won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters’ Shield, the most important trophy still eludes him. In that sense, Wright-Phillips makes a valid point: at the end of the day, it will be judged whether he won the cup or not.