Nostalgia sells: Top Barcelona shirt sellers – Lionel Messi’s legacy proves strong in latest sales figures

Despite their ongoing financial struggles, Barcelona continues to rely on the global appeal of its star players to generate revenue. One key area of income is shirt sales, which provide a direct glimpse into the players who capture the hearts of fans worldwide.

But while two current Blaugrana players lead the rankings, the third name on the list is a surprising blast from the past—one whose legacy still echoes through the streets of Catalonia.

Though Barcelona has witnessed the departure of several stars in recent years, none have left a mark quite like Lionel Messi. Despite leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, and now playing in MLS for Inter Miami, Messi’s influence remains so strong that his shirts continue to fly off the shelves. According to Diario AS, Messi’s jersey—complete with his iconic number 10—outsells most current Barcelona players, with only two first-team stars managing to surpass him.

Due to licensing restrictions, the club cannot officially sell Messi-branded jerseys. However, fans have found a clever workaround: they purchase the current season’s plain shirt from the club’s stores and have Messi’s name and number customized on the back. As a result, Messi’s name remains a staple in merchandise sales, demonstrating that his bond with the club and its supporters remains unbreakable.

Two current stars outshine the GOAT

Only two players currently playing for Barcelona have managed to sell more shirts than Messi. Leading the pack is none other than Lamine Yamal, the young sensation hailed as one of the brightest prospects in European soccer. His meteoric rise has captured the imagination of fans worldwide, with demand for his shirt so high that it has led to frequent stock shortages.

Hot on Yamal’s heels is veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, whose proven goalscoring prowess continues to make him one of the most popular figures at the club. Despite his age, Lewandowski’s appeal has shown no signs of waning, with fans of all ages eager to sport his name on their jerseys.

With Messi securing third place overall, the battle for the next spot is fiercely contested between two of Barcelona’s current stars: Raphinha and Pedri. At present, the Brazilian winger holds a slight edge, thanks in part to his impressive performances this season. However, Pedri’s popularity tends to surge after standout performances, making this race one to watch as the season progresses.

In fifth place, Gavi has established himself as a fan favorite, particularly among teenagers who admire his tenacity and passion on the pitch. Meanwhile, rising star Pau Cubarsi continues to gain traction, climbing to sixth place as his reputation grows within the squad.

Further down the list, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has experienced a noticeable decline in popularity. Once a consistent presence in the top five, his shirt sales have dropped to seventh place, reflecting a shift in fan preferences this season. However, a potential contract extension could reignite interest in the talented playmaker.

Nostalgia still sells

In addition to Messi, fans continue to show love for other former icons. The names of Neymar and Andres Iniesta remain popular choices, with many supporters opting to customize their shirts to honor these club legends. This enduring demand for past stars underscores the lasting impact they’ve had on the club’s global fanbase.