Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WATCH LIVE ON TV AND STREAMING
Comentarios

How to watch Pumas vs America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Henry Martin of America celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesHenry Martin of America celebrates after scoring a goal.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas vs America on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Pumas vs America
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 10:05 PM ET / 7:05 PM PT • Saturday, February 22, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, TUDN, Univision, ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pumas vs America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

    EDITORS’ PICKS

    Is Milan overreliant on Christian Pulisic? USMNT star’s worrying open-play goalscoring stats in Serie A raise red flags

    Is Milan overreliant on Christian Pulisic? USMNT star’s worrying open-play goalscoring stats in Serie A raise red flags

    Milan’s struggles continue to mount, with recent results pointing to a concerning trend for the Rossoneri. Despite having many talented star players, the team’s fortunes seem to be heavily tied to Christian Pulisic’s contributions.

    Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha near ‘MSN’ 2014-15 treble-winning season numbers with Barcelona

    Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha near ‘MSN’ 2014-15 treble-winning season numbers with Barcelona

    With half a season still to go, Barcelona's new attacking trio—Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha—are closing in on the numbers set by MSN during the 2014-15 treble-winning season.

    Take note, Ruben Amorim: Aston Villa’s Marcus Rashford beats Manchester United available wingers’ entire season assist tally in one game

    Take note, Ruben Amorim: Aston Villa’s Marcus Rashford beats Manchester United available wingers’ entire season assist tally in one game

    As Aston Villa celebrated a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea, a Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford left everyone—especially his parent club—wondering what might have been.

    How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

    How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

    Find out how to watch Chivas vs Pachuca in the USA, including live stream options, TV channels, and broadcast details for the 2025 Liga MX Clausura Tournament.

    World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

    World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

    Better Collective Logo