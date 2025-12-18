Trending topics:
FIFA to charge fans at 2026 World Cup fan park for match viewership for first time ever: New Jersey tickets already on sale

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

World Cup trophy.
© Ryan PierseWorld Cup trophy.

The 2026 World Cup has already drawn controversy surrounding ticket prices across different stages of the tournament, prompting widespread complaints directed to FIFA from fans around the world. Now, another unprecedented step has been taken, as fans will be charged for the first time to watch matches at an official fan park, with New Jersey leading the move by putting tickets on sale.

As first reported by Matt Lawton and Martyn Ziegler of The Times, FIFA’s Fan Festival NYNJ, one of the tournament’s host regions, has begun selling tickets priced at $12.50. The admission grants fans access to watch matches on a giant screen at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, an experience that has historically been free at World Cup tournaments.

In a statement, FIFA addressed the decision: “The NYNJ Host Committee has implemented a nominal ticket fee model to help manage capacity, enhance safety, and ensure a high-quality fan experience. This approach reflects the Host Committee’s commitment to delivering a world-class, affordable and accessible fan experience in their region.

Fans can already purchase tickets for several matches that will not even be played in the United States, including the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, priced at $12.50. Currently labeled as “Early Bird” tickets, the offering suggests prices could rise once the initial allocation is sold out.

The Panini America FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sticker Collection Album Cover for Canada and the United States, unveiled at MetLife Stadium.

The Panini America FIFA World Cup 2026 Sticker Collection Album Cover unveiled at MetLife Stadium.

In addition to match screenings, the official FIFA Fan Festival NYNJ website states: “For the duration of the tournament, fans can experience live match screenings, headline music performances, celebrity appearances, family-friendly programming, and interactive football experiences — all celebrating the world’s game with the vibrant flavour, diversity, and energy that define NYNJ.

2026 World Cup controversy erupts as Nigeria files complaint with FIFA seeking playoff disqualification

2026 World Cup controversy erupts as Nigeria files complaint with FIFA seeking playoff disqualification

What was once a free, open-access experience now comes with a cost, marking a significant shift compared to previous World Cup editions. It remains unclear whether prices will increase further or if similar ticketing models will be introduced in other host cities, but the move adds fuel to growing fan frustration over the rising costs surrounding the tournament.

FIFA adds yet another ticket controversy

In recent weeks, as multiple ticket phases have been released, fan concerns have largely centered on the overall cost of attending matches and supporting national teams. The issue has been compounded by sharp increases in hotel and accommodation prices following the tournament draw, along with complaints from supporter groups formally submitted to FIFA.

In response, FIFA introduced a new ticket category called “Supporter Entry,” available for all 104 matches at a price of $60. However, the tier has drawn criticism due to its limited availability, with roughly 1,000 tickets per match depending on stadium capacity. Now, the introduction of paid fan park access adds another layer to the growing list of ticket-related controversies surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

