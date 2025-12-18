Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal becomes reality: Official date and venue set for Argentina–Spain Finalissima

After months of speculation, the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain — the champions of the two strongest confederations in world soccer — has been confirmed. This means Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will finally face each other on the field in a long-awaited showdown.

This Wednesday, the official accounts of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and CONMEBOL announced the confirmed date and venue for the match. It will be played on Friday, March 27, during the next FIFA international break, at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The Finalissima is an intercontinental tournament organized by the confederations of Europe and South America. It serves as the successor to the Artemio Franchi Cup, which was played in the 1980s and 1990s, and in some ways as a replacement for the FIFA Confederations Cup, which was discontinued after 2017.

Argentina qualified for the tournament as the reigning CONMEBOL champions after winning the 2024 Copa America, successfully defending the title they first captured in 2021. Spain, meanwhile, will represent Europe after lifting the trophy at Euro 2024.

Tweet placeholder

Another key detail surrounds the venue selected for the Finalissima. Lusail Stadium in Doha holds special significance for Messi and his teammates, as it is the same venue where the 2022 FIFA World Cup final was played. There, Argentina claimed the third World Cup title in their history, defeating France on penalties after a dramatic 3–3 draw through extra time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Julián Álvarez snubs Lamine Yamal over two Spain stars to play for Argentina ahead of the Finalissima

The Finalissima is crucial for Argentina and Spain

The Finalissima will not only give Argentina and Spain the opportunity to add another official trophy following their continental success in 2024. It will also serve as the final major test for both teams ahead of the World Cup in North America.

By then, just over two months will remain before the start of the tournament, with even less time for head coaches Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente to announce their final 26-man squads. As a result, the match represents a critical date for final evaluations as both teams look to fine-tune their rosters.

In that context, the March international break will also include friendly matches to be played ahead of the Finalissima, also in Asia. Argentina are reportedly set to face Qatar, while Spain’s opponent is expected to be Egypt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi and Yamal, face to face

Since the emergence of Lamine Yamal at Barcelona, his undeniable talent with his left foot has made comparisons to Lionel Messi inevitable. His rapid rise to the top of world soccer — along with inheriting the iconic No. 10 shirt of the Blaugrana, worn for so many years by Leo — has only intensified those parallels.

However, until now, Messi and Yamal had never had the chance to face each other on the field. That opportunity will arrive with the Finalissima, in a matchup that could also symbolize a passing of the torch — from a legend nearing the end of his career to a rising star who is emerging as a leading candidate to claim the throne of world soccer.