Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi Hernandez comments on Messi’s comeback: ‘I understand that he is hurt’

After a successful tenure as Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta has positioned himself as a candidate seeking a third term at the club. While he has received support from several current and former players, Xavi Hernández has taken a stance against him, instead backing Víctor Font. Not only that, but he also made explosive remarks, blaming the candidate for Lionel Messi’s failure to return to the club. In response, Laporta delivered a strong reply.

Even though Xavi Hernández returned to Barcelona under Joan Laporta in 2021, his departure from the club in 2024 damaged the relationship between the two. After remaining silent for several years about his exit, the former coach decided to speak out, making a surprising revelation about the candidate who supposedly rejected Lionel Messi’s return in January 2023. In response, Laporta fired back at him.

“I was surprised and hurt. When I see these statements from Xavi, I think of Flick. It’s hard to be president of Barca and you have to make difficult decisions. I did what I had to do… With Xavi, I saw that we were going to lose, and with Flick, I see that we are going to win. I understand that he is hurt. While Xavi was losing, Flick is winning games with the same players,” Laporta said, via Mundo Deportivo.

Far from agreeing with Xavi Hernández regarding Lionel Messi’s potential return, Laporta decided to reaffirm his own version of events, rejecting the former coach’s comments: “It was like this with Messi: When we couldn’t renew him in 2023 due to financial issues, he told me that Messi wanted to return. I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who later came to my house and told me that here he would have too much pressure.”

Following Josep Maria Bartomeu’s controversial tenure, Joan Laporta took over as president of Barcelona with serious financial challenges. With astronomical debt, they were on the verge of bankruptcy, but the board’s decisions put them back on the winning track. However, the former president had to make tough decisions, such as not renewing Messi’s contract and letting legends like Xavi and Ronald Koeman leave, which he does not regret.

“The three toughest decisions I have made are about Messi, Koeman, and Xavi. I made them by putting Barça’s interests first. I had two of them as players, and they are decisions one has to take. They are legends of Barcelona. Barça cannot be run with a computer; it is about feeling. Barça is above players and presidents,” Joan Laporta said, via Mundo Deportivo.

Alongside this, Laporta expanded on the reasons behind Xavi Hernández’s departure. He not only revealed that he had relaxed in his work, but also that he was dissatisfied with the squad and wanted to replace several players. With this, the former president made it clear that his priority has always been the team, and that he would make any decision necessary if it meant returning the club to a winning path and restoring its financial stability.