Xabi Alonso’s future could take surprising turn: Ex-Real Madrid coach reportedly targets top Premier League move

Xabi Alonso, despite arriving as a renewed source of hope for Real Madrid, left the club through the back door, lasting only a few months as the team’s coach. As a result, the Spaniard seemed destined to stay away from the touchline for several months. However, his future could take an unexpected turn, as he might even end up coaching a major Premier League side during the current season.

According to Diario Marca, Xabi Alonso has decided to remain without a coaching role until the end of the season, taking a break after his ill-fated spell at Real Madrid. However, the Spaniard could make just one exception: If Liverpool decide to pursue his services, he would be willing to take over the team at any point during the season, as he loves the club and hopes to return as head coach at some stage of his career.

Despite the growing interest in the Spaniard, Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, continue to show consistent support for Arne Slot, as they have no intention of changing the direction of the project midway through the season, as Chelsea or Manchester United have done, The Athletic reports. In addition, the coach has managed to go ten consecutive Premier League matches unbeaten, sitting in Champions League positions.

Backed by Liverpool, Arne Slot addressed rumors that Xabi Alonso had reached out to him: “No, no, no… One of the weirdest questions I’ve ever got!. I am working here for 18 months and I like my work here. Won the league, struggled more this season, that is obvious,” he stated in the latest press conference. With this in mind, the Dutchman rules out his departure during the current season. However, it does not mean he can’t be dismissed at the end of the season.

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool

Xabi Alonso may face major obstacles on his path back to Anfield

Although Arne Slot is not having his best season, he has already shown his ability to lead a solid project, having won the Premier League. With the backing of FSG, the coach has been a crucial part of Liverpool’s roster rebuild, pushing for players such as Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and even Hugo Ekitike. As a result, it will not be easy for Xabi Alonso to join the Reds, as the commitment to the Dutchman has been significant, much like what was done with Jürgen Klopp.

Much like the legendary German manager, Slot may be afforded time to solidify his roster, as this marks his first season after the rebuild. Furthermore, his past achievement in winning the Premier League could buy him additional time to steer his project back on track. Therefore, Xabi Alonso may need to wait until at least 2027 if he hopes to return to Anfield or potentially explore another sporting project likely to arise in the summer of 2026.