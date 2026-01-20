Inter Miami face unexpected setback with Tadeo Allende ahead of 2026 South American preseason tour

Inter Miami are close to finalizing their squad for the 2026 season. The club has made several signings to replace departing players, while also managing to retain others who were key contributors. That is the case with Tadeo Allende, although he is currently a source of some concern.

This week, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirmed that the club reached an agreement with Celta Vigo that will allow Allende to remain with the team for the upcoming Major League Soccer season, as well as the Leagues Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

However, the Argentine forward’s situation is not fully resolved due to administrative issues. “Tadeo Allende has not yet joined Inter Miami’s training sessions. The striker is currently out of the country while waiting for his visa paperwork to be completed,” reporter Jose Armando said Tuesday via his X account.

These issues are not new for the Herons, as reports indicate that Gonzalo Lujan is close to obtaining his permanent resident card. That development could be positive for the club, as it would free up an international roster slot.

Problems for Inter Miami with Allende

While Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano knows he will have Tadeo Allende available for the 2026 season, there is still uncertainty surrounding the exact date the Argentine forward will rejoin training with his teammates.

That delay could become an issue ahead of the South American tour the Herons have planned for the coming weeks. “It is likely that he will miss the first preseason match against Alianza Lima in Peru,” Jose Armando explained in the same X post.

Although Allende would not need to complete his visa paperwork in order to travel to Peru with the team, the main concern is that he would arrive at the match without having taken part in any training sessions with his teammates. As a result, it would be logical for Mascherano not to use him in that game.

Inter Miami’s preseason schedule

Inter Miami began preseason training slightly later than most of their rivals, as they — along with the Vancouver Whitecaps — were the last teams to finish competing last year. Even so, they still have a full month of physical and tactical preparation ahead before opening the 2026 season against Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

During that span, Javier Mascherano’s team has three matches confirmed as part of its South American tour. The first will take place this Saturday, January 24, in Peru against Alianza Lima. One week later, Inter Miami will face Atletico Nacional of Colombia. Finally, on Saturday, February 7, the team will travel to Ecuador to play Barcelona of Guayaquil.

Inter Miami’s preseason commitments may not end there, as reports suggest that after returning from South America, the club could embark on a shorter tour in Asia before heading back to the United States to prepare for its MLS opener.