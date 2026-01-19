Virgil van Dijk may soon have a new teammate: Liverpool reportedly eye a major young defensive signing for the 2026-27 season

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Marc Guehi had become one of Liverpool‘s main targets as they sought to strengthen their defense. After he left for Manchester City, the Reds decided to set their sights on other alternatives, as they seemed determined to strengthen their defense. In light of this, they have reportedly set their sights on a young star to partner with Virgil van Dijk in the 2026-27 season.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are chasing Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan, as he is widely considered as the long-term successor of van Dijk. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old star is cornerstone in the Italian side, making his potential departure really complex. As the young defender is open to leave Serie A, the Nerazzurri value his exit at $93 million. While his arrival would be multimillionaire, coach Arne Slot likes his left-footed profile and footing talent.

Even though the Reds consider the Italian defender a top priority, Barcelona are also chasing his arrival, making his move to the English side really complex. Unlike Guehi, Bastoni has been one of the best defenders in the world for around 3-4 years, shining in his 1-on-1 duels and passing quality. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old star has not ruled out continuing at the Nerazzurri, as he is happy with the Italian side.

Liverpool also hold another elite option in the defensive line

Considering that Bastoni’s departure from Inter Milan appear somewhat unlikely, Liverpool have identified another world-class alternative. As reported by BILD, Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund stands out as a favorite for the Reds. His qualities closely mirror those of Virgil van Dijk, showcasing strength in one-on-one duels, exceptional passing, aerial prowess, and leadership.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan and Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund.

With Schlotterbeck’s contract running until 2027, his departure seems more feasible as the 26-year-old star is reportedly unlikely to renew his agreement. Additionally, various media outlets claim that he is actively seeking an exit from Borussia Dortmund to compete for all major titles. However, Barcelona are also tracking his progress, recognizing the need for a center-back with his profile.

The Reds may not only need to bring in a central defender, as Ibrahima Konaté’s future appears to be moving away from Anfield. According to TEAMtalk, the Frenchman has not reached an agreement on a contract renewal with the club, as he believes he deserves a significant salary increase. As a result, he could be heading toward an exit as a free agent, which would leave Liverpool needing another addition.