Xabi Alonso seems to be finding a way out of Real Madrid reportedly nearing agreement with a Premier League side

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Xabi Alonso, Former Real Madrid head coach, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Xabi Alonso, Former Real Madrid head coach, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

After shining at Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid signed Xabi Alonso to lead the project after Carlo Ancelotti’s dismissal. However, he was fired just over five months after his arrival due to disappointing performances and reported dressing-room issues. Far from letting this define his career, Xabi appears ready to continue his coaching journey. In fact, he has reportedly reached an agreement to manage a major Premier League club for the 2026–27 season.

According to OK Diario, Xabi Alonso has already reached an agreement with Liverpool to become the team’s head coach for next season. Under the reported deal, he would sign a three-year contract. However, the Spaniard’s arrival would be linked to Arne Slot failing to win the UEFA Champions League this season. For that reason, he would begin a new chapter after his expected departure from Real Madrid, returning to the Reds.

Even though Alonso had a criticized spell at Real Madrid, he has already proven himself to be a world-class manager. After arriving at Bayer Leverkusen in 2022, he led the club to its best period in years, winning the 2023–24 Bundesliga, the 2023–24 DFB-Pokal, and the 2024–25 German Super Cup. For that reason, his potential arrival at Liverpool seems an ideal choice to boost the sports project that has suffered under Arne Slot.

Unlike his debut season, Arne Slot has struggled to achieve consistency with the Reds. In an effort to reshape the roster, he has battled to restore the team to its best form, currently ranking sixth in the Premier League. Consequently, the Dutchman’s future remains uncertain, hinging on a potential Champions League title victory. In this context, Xabi Alonso may be considered a necessary boost to propel the roster.

Xabi Alonso looking on

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Xabi Alonso could unlock the potential of several Liverpool stars

After winning the 2024-25 Premier League, Arne Slot led a rebuild of the Liverpool roster. By betting on Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Florian Wirtz, they sought a decisive boost in the team’s offensive performance. However, the coach has failed to get the best out of them, compounded by the poor form of other stars. For this reason, Xabi Alonso’s potential arrival could be key to bringing out the best in several players.

Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker reportedly draws strong Serie A interest

During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi managed to elevate several players such as Jeremie Frimpong, Alejandro Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz, Exequiel Palacios, among others. With the Dutchman and the German now at the Reds, his arrival could be key to helping them reach their best level. Likewise, Ibrahima Konaté—if he renews his contract—could also be boosted, just as Alonso did with Jonathan Tah, something that seems unlikely under Slot.

