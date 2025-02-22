Trending topics:
Xabi Alonso reaches unique Bundesliga milestone with Leverkusen that Guardiola’s Bayern couldn’t

By Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Holstein-Stadion on February 22, 2025 in Kiel, Germany.
Bayer Leverkusen defeated Holstein Kiel 2-0 on Saturday, continuing their push in the title race. This victory also marked a historic achievement for coach Xabi Alonso, who reached a unique Bundesliga milestone that even Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich could not attain.

The Spaniard’s brief tenure at Leverkusen has been marked by impressive results and records, with the 2024-25 season proving no exception. With this latest win, Xabi Alonso became the first Bundesliga manager to go unbeaten in 28 consecutive away games.

Last season, Alonso made history by leading Leverkusen to the first-ever unbeaten Bundesliga title. Although RB Leipzig ended Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak on August 31, 2024, the team’s remarkable away record remains intact.

Pep Guardiola, who led Bayern Munich to three consecutive Bundesliga titles, could not match Alonso’s achievement. Despite Bayern’s dominance, Guardiola’s side suffered two losses in the 2013-14 season, five in 2014-15, and two in 2015-16, preventing him from going unbeaten.

Alonso’s success is not just about the records, though; it’s also about his ability to transform a club that has never won a Bundesliga title into one of Europe’s top teams. Currently, Leverkusen sits five points behind Bayern in the 2024-25 title race, but Alonso remains focused on securing back-to-back titles.

Pep Guardiola questions Erling Haaland’s availability for Manchester City’s game vs. Liverpool

Pep Guardiola questions Erling Haaland’s availability for Manchester City’s game vs. Liverpool

Can Xabi Alonso match Guardiola’s legacy in Germany?

At just 43 years old, Alonso is widely regarded as one of the brightest managerial talents. With his contract at Leverkusen running until June 2026, the World Cup winner could very well surpass Guardiola’s achievements in Germany.

Guardiola won seven trophies during his time at Bayern (three Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokals, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Club World Cup), making him the second most successful coach in the club’s history, behind only Ottmar Hitzfeld (11 titles). Alonso, who won the 2023-24 Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal, and the 2024-25 German Super Cup, already sits as Leverkusen’s most successful coach, though he is still four trophies behind Guardiola.

In terms of Bundesliga matches, Guardiola coached 102 games, winning 82, drawing 11, and losing just nine, with an average of 2.52 points per game. Alonso, with 83 matches coached, has won 55, drawn 20, and lost 9, averaging 2.23 points per game.

While matching Guardiola’s achievements at Bayern will be a tough task, Alonso still has over a year and a half left on his current contract. Given Leverkusen’s strong form in both the Bundesliga and Champions League, he will undoubtedly continue to push for further success.

