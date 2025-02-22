Is Milan overreliant on Christian Pulisic? USMNT star’s worrying open-play goalscoring stats in Serie A raise red flags

Milan’s struggles continue to mount, with recent results pointing to a concerning trend for the Rossoneri. Despite having many talented star players, the team’s fortunes seem to be heavily tied to Christian Pulisic’s contributions. In a season marred by setbacks, including a shocking Champions League exit and a recent 2-1 loss to Torino, the club finds itself increasingly reliant on the winger to turn things around—especially in the domestic competitions.

While Milan’s struggles are collective, one player has stood out as both their beacon of hope and, alarmingly, an example of their growing issues—Christian Pulisic. Throughout the season, the USMNT ace has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise inconsistent squad. However, recent performances suggest that even he is beginning to fade under the weight of expectations.

This Saturday, the Red and Blacks missed a golden opportunity to close the gap on the top four, with Pulisic’s penalty saved in a frustrating first half. The penalty miss was particularly notable as it marked the first time in the American’s professional career that he had failed to convert from the spot.

He had been error-free from the penalty spot throughout his professional career—until now. Having been flawless in his previous 12 penalty attempts across both club and international matches, the failure to convert it served as a stark reminder of the difficulties the team faces at this stage of the season.

Milan’s key player, yet recently struggling in Serie A

Beyond the penalty miss, a deeper issue looms—his worrying open-play goalscoring statistics have sparked concern among the Milan faithful, as the team’s current form seems to reflect how much they need him to be at his best. The winger’s contributions, particularly in Serie A, have been minimal lately, which could be a major factor in Sergio Conceicao’s players’ stagnation in the league and their fading hopes of securing a Champions League spot for next season.

Transfermarkt shows that Christian Pulisic’s last non-penalty goal in the league occurred four months ago, on October 6, 2024, against Fiorentina. Since then, despite scoring from open play in other competitions like the UEFA Champions League and the Italian Super Cup, the 26-year-old has yet to find the net in Serie A in 2025. This extended dry spell is a stark contrast to his early performances for the Rossoneri, where his attacking flair had helped lift the team.

What’s impacting Pulisic’s domestic form?

There are likely two main reasons for Pulisic’s dip in form, particularly when it comes to scoring from open play. The first is his battle with calf and muscle injuries in late 2024 and early 2025. These injuries have kept him sidelined for several games, limiting his impact on the pitch. The American star missed seven matches during this period, which disrupted his momentum and left him unable to maintain the high levels of consistency required in the Italian Serie A.

Then, there is the impact of these injuries which has lingered, especially considering the tightly packed fixture schedule. After missing the match against Juventus on January 18, Conceicao has carefully managed the player’s involvement. He has been playing limited minutes, with the Portuguese boss stating that he is not yet fit enough to play the full 90 minutes.

Is Milan heavily dependent on Pulisic?

Despite these struggles, Pulisic remains a key figure for Milan. His absence from the goal sheet in the Italian top flight is a testament to how much the team relies on him for creativity and goalscoring. The Rossoneri’s recent results, particularly in the domestic competition, seem to hinge on Pulsic’s involvement, and his drop in productivity has only highlighted the importance of his contributions.

The 26-year-old winger’s ability to score and create chances from open play remains crucial for the San Siro outfit’s push for a top-four finish in the league. If Pulisic can regain his form and return to his early-season levels, Milan will have a much better chance of achieving their goals for the remainder of the season.