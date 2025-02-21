Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

Pep Guardiola questions Erling Haaland’s availability for Manchester City’s game vs. Liverpool

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Manchester City is set to host Liverpool in Matchday 26 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, following a significant blow in mid-week with their Champions League elimination by Real Madrid. Ahead of the crucial clash, Pep Guardiola has raised doubts over star striker Erling Haaland’s availability.

The alarm bells went off last Saturday during City’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle United when Haaland was substituted in the 88th minute after suffering a knee injury. The Norwegian forward was left out as an unused substitute during the Champions League game in Madrid, and Guardiola was hesitant to confirm his status for the Liverpool match.

Tomorrow we’ll know more. I don’t know yet. Hopeful? Maybe, but I can’t say for sure. We train today and tomorrow, he will test, I guess, but I don’t know,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference, indicating that a last-minute decision could be made.

While Omar Marmoush scored a hat-trick in City’s last Premier League game, Guardiola was quick to emphasize Haaland’s importance to the team: “It’s better to have Erling on the pitch than not. But with Erling, we are where we are right now. Everybody is responsible for both the good and the bad things for the team. With Erling, we are stronger.”

Despite not being at his best compared to previous seasons, Haaland remains one of City’s standout performers in the 2024-25 campaign. In 35 appearances across all competitions, the striker has netted 27 goals and registered 3 assists, currently sitting second on the league’s goal-scoring leaderboard.

Advertisement
Manchester City exodus? Pep Guardiola reportedly set to offload 8 Champions League winners

see also

Manchester City exodus? Pep Guardiola reportedly set to offload 8 Champions League winners

Guardiola on Manchester City’s chances against Liverpool

Liverpool, with a commanding 8-point lead and just one loss in the Premier League, are the favorites going into the Sunday showdown. However, despite City’s midweek setback and several key players sidelined with injuries, Guardiola remains optimistic about his team’s chances against the league leaders.

The Premier League is massively important for us. We’ve had some very good games. Even in the 5-1 loss to Arsenal, I thought we played really well for 60 minutes, but we’ve not been stable. But in other games, like against Newcastle, we hit a really high level,” he said.

Although City is effectively out of the title race following a series of poor results, Guardiola acknowledged that securing Champions League qualification remains the club’s main objective for the remainder of the season. “We’ll try to play well and take the points we need to stay in the hunt and qualify for next season,” he concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach, calls out one of Luis Díaz's close friends after costly mistake: 'You know who it is'

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach, calls out one of Luis Díaz's close friends after costly mistake: 'You know who it is'

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes took a hit after a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Despite goals from Salah and Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Núñez's shocking miss with an open goal late in the game proved costly.

Roberto Firmino’s next chapter after Saudi Pro League: Is Premier League return on the horizon?

Roberto Firmino’s next chapter after Saudi Pro League: Is Premier League return on the horizon?

Roberto Firmino is reportedly eager to leave Saudi Arabia after an underwhelming stint in the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian forward is now said to be eyeing a move back to Europe—with a Premier League club emerging as the frontrunner.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

Find out how to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the USA with live stream and TV details for the 2024-25 Premier League matchup.

Liverpool preparing $108 million bid' for world-class player that Slot considers the 'perfect' signing

Liverpool preparing $108 million bid' for world-class player that Slot considers the 'perfect' signing

Liverpool will face competition for Isak's signature, notably from Arsenal. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has publicly stated his desire to retain the player, emphasizing his importance to the team and highlighting his unique skills and potential.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo