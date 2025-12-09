Xabi Alonso gets real on his future: Real Madrid coach delivers surprising answer on potential move to Liverpool

Real Madrid have shifted from being a promising sports project to becoming rather unstable. Uncertainty clouds Xabi Alonso’s position due to issues not just in the locker room, but also with inconsistent results. Reports suggest that the coach has received an ultimatum: Win the game against Manchester City or face consequences. Amid this turmoil, the Spanish coach has emerged as a potential candidate for Liverpool, and his response has surprised fans.

At the most recent press conference, Xabi Alonso was asked about his alleged ultimatum. He responded: “When you’re the Real Madrid coach, you have to be prepared to face these situations calmly, with unity, and with the responsibility that I feel, and I’m looking forward for what’s to come and that starts tomorrow (Manchester City)…We’re focused solely on City and the Champions League, and this can change quickly.”

Focusing on the upcoming match against Manchester City, Xabi Alonso is urging Real Madrid players to deliver a strong response following criticism of the players’ recent lack of effort. Although the front office does not primarily blame the coach, Mario Cortegana reports in The Athletic that a defeat could prompt his early departure from the club. This scenario could pave the way for a potential move to Liverpool, given that Arne Slot’s position is under serious scrutiny.

Amid the rumors naming him as a strong candidate to take over as Liverpool’s coach, Xabi Alonso gave a response that surprised fans. “It’s something to consider with the English clubs, with my former club. But for now, this is the place that I want to be, and in the future, you never know what can happen,” he said at the press conference. Although he prioritized Real Madrid, the Spanish coach leaves the door open for a potential move, not ruling out the option entirely.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham.

Arne Slot is not under fire at Liverpool as Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Liverpool continue their search for suitable coaching candidates, but they are not considering dismissing Arne Slot. According to talkSPORT, FSG, the team’s owners, fully support the coach, allowing him to make decisions and manage the situation in pursuit of better results. This contrasts sharply with Xabi Alonso’s position at Real Madrid, where, according to the Spanish press, he may face dismissal if the team does not improve in the upcoming games.

Unlike other teams, Real Madrid don’t wait for anyone, leaving Xabi Alonso with little time to rebuild. As one of the most demanding clubs in the world, they may not give a coach an entire season without titles to develop and improve the squad. Similarly, if Arne Slot fails to turn things around at Liverpool, he might also face dismissal. Given the unpredictable nature of soccer, it would be a mistake to rule out the Spaniard’s arrival at the Reds.