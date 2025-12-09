Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Xabi Alonso gets real on his future: Real Madrid coach delivers surprising answer on potential move to Liverpool

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid and Liverpool's logo in a corner flag.
© Angel Martinez/Michael Regan/Getty ImagesXabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid and Liverpool's logo in a corner flag.

Real Madrid have shifted from being a promising sports project to becoming rather unstable. Uncertainty clouds Xabi Alonso’s position due to issues not just in the locker room, but also with inconsistent results. Reports suggest that the coach has received an ultimatum: Win the game against Manchester City or face consequences. Amid this turmoil, the Spanish coach has emerged as a potential candidate for Liverpool, and his response has surprised fans.

At the most recent press conference, Xabi Alonso was asked about his alleged ultimatum. He responded: “When you’re the Real Madrid coach, you have to be prepared to face these situations calmly, with unity, and with the responsibility that I feel, and I’m looking forward for what’s to come and that starts tomorrow (Manchester City)…We’re focused solely on City and the Champions League, and this can change quickly.”

Focusing on the upcoming match against Manchester City, Xabi Alonso is urging Real Madrid players to deliver a strong response following criticism of the players’ recent lack of effort. Although the front office does not primarily blame the coach, Mario Cortegana reports in The Athletic that a defeat could prompt his early departure from the club. This scenario could pave the way for a potential move to Liverpool, given that Arne Slot’s position is under serious scrutiny.

Amid the rumors naming him as a strong candidate to take over as Liverpool’s coach, Xabi Alonso gave a response that surprised fans. “It’s something to consider with the English clubs, with my former club. But for now, this is the place that I want to be, and in the future, you never know what can happen,” he said at the press conference. Although he prioritized Real Madrid, the Spanish coach leaves the door open for a potential move, not ruling out the option entirely.

Real Madrid&#039;s Jude Bellingham and Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham.

Arne Slot is not under fire at Liverpool as Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Liverpool continue their search for suitable coaching candidates, but they are not considering dismissing Arne Slot. According to talkSPORT, FSG, the team’s owners, fully support the coach, allowing him to make decisions and manage the situation in pursuit of better results. This contrasts sharply with Xabi Alonso’s position at Real Madrid, where, according to the Spanish press, he may face dismissal if the team does not improve in the upcoming games.

Advertisement
Xabi Alonso receives bold warning: Real Madrid reportedly eye a potential coach candidate for a major shake-up

see also

Xabi Alonso receives bold warning: Real Madrid reportedly eye a potential coach candidate for a major shake-up

Unlike other teams, Real Madrid don’t wait for anyone, leaving Xabi Alonso with little time to rebuild. As one of the most demanding clubs in the world, they may not give a coach an entire season without titles to develop and improve the squad. Similarly, if Arne Slot fails to turn things around at Liverpool, he might also face dismissal. Given the unpredictable nature of soccer, it would be a mistake to rule out the Spaniard’s arrival at the Reds.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

While Cristiano Ronaldo continues his global-superstar reign in the Saudi Pro League, it is Salah whose name now echoes through boardrooms in the Middle East—fueling talk of a blockbuster move that could redefine the league’s future.

Mohamed Salah’s real intentions behind recent Liverpool controversy statements discussed by club legend Carragher

Mohamed Salah’s real intentions behind recent Liverpool controversy statements discussed by club legend Carragher

Following Mohamed Salah critical comments, Liverpool chose to exclude him from their Champions League match, prompting a tense relation. Reds’ legend Jamie Carragher weighed in on the situation, providing insights into the veteran's true intentions with his words.

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Inter will face Liverpool in league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find the kickoff times, along with details on where to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms in the United States.

Julian Alvarez handed harsh reality check by Atletico Madrid president: ‘He’s not at the level he should be’

Julian Alvarez handed harsh reality check by Atletico Madrid president: ‘He’s not at the level he should be’

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has recently come under scrutiny for his performances, and Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo spoke out on the matter.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo