Real Madrid is preparing for a potential managerial transition at the end of the season, with Xabi Alonso emerging as the frontrunner to succeed Carlo Ancelotti. Despite Ancelotti’s contract running until 2026, reports from Spain indicate that the Italian manager will be stepping down.

Currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has led the club to significant success, including a Bundesliga title and a German Cup. His achievements in the Bundesliga have impressed Real Madrid’s board, who see him as the ideal candidate to take over the reins of the team. His tactical acumen and success are key factors in the decision-making process.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez views Alonso as the perfect fit for the club’s future. Pérez values Alonso’s historical connection with Real Madrid and his footballing philosophy. This potential appointment has generated considerable excitement among fans who fondly remember Alonso’s playing days at the Bernabéu. This is understood to be a key motivating factor in the selection process.

Carlo Ancelotti has previously expressed his support for Alonso taking over at Real Madrid in the future, further strengthening Alonso’s position as the leading candidate. This smooth transition could usher in a new era at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Alonso bringing fresh ideas and a modern approach to management.

Alonso’s comments on his future

In a recent press conference, Alonso addressed questions regarding his future and the possibility of managing Real Madrid:

“I can’t say anything. We’re in the middle of a season, and all clubs have big objectives. Atlético has them, Madrid too, and I’m focused on achieving them. The game is very important for both teams, and I’m focused on that.”

When asked more directly about his future, Alonso replied:

“I haven’t prepared for it, it doesn’t bother me, and it doesn’t surprise me. I’m only thinking about Atlético; that’s what I’ve prepared for, and that’s enough.“

Alonso’s potential appointment could mark a significant shift in Real Madrid’s managerial approach. His playing experience with the club, coupled with his success in the Bundesliga, positions him to bring a unique blend of experience and fresh perspective. He has already commented on his strong relationship with the fans of the club.