Cristiano Ronaldo reignited the debate about the Saudi Pro League’s (SPL) rapid rise during the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, boldly claiming it has surpassed France’s Ligue 1. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has now weighed in, releasing its annual ranking of the world’s strongest leagues, offering a data-driven perspective on the matter.

At the awards ceremony, Ronaldo praised the SPL’s development. “The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course,” Ronaldo said. “I’m not saying that because I play here. People should come and see for themselves. Try sprinting at full speed in 38, 39, or 40 degrees. In France, there’s only one club; the rest are dead. PSG has the money and the best players, and no one can come close to them,” he stated.

While Ronaldo’s assertion sparked conversation, the IFFHS ranking suggests a different narrative. Founded in 1984 in Germany, the IFFHS releases several ranks throughout the year with their own system, recently giving away the men’s strongest national league in the world.

As they state, the federation “created this ranking considering that the performance level of a league depended on the results from the best teams of each country (only the five best teams are considered ) in national and international competitions. A point system is so applied for each league and is recognized as an objective indicator of the league level.”

IFFHS 2024 ranking: Where do SPL and Ligue 1 stand?

According to the IFFHS, the Saudi Pro League is still far from the Top 10 strongest national leagues in the world. The Saudi Arabian first division ranks as the 21st best league, with 563,75 points.

Meanwhile, France’s Ligue 1, despite dropping two places compared to 2023, holds the 8th position with 1,125 points. This places Ligue 1 significantly ahead of the SPL by over 13 spots in the rankings.

Top 10 men’s leagues in 2024 (IFFHS rankings)

1st : Italy – Serie A (1992 points).

: Italy – Serie A (1992 points). 2nd : Spain – La Liga (1885 points).

: Spain – La Liga (1885 points). 3rd : England – Premier League (1871 points).

: England – Premier League (1871 points). 4th : Brazil – Brasileirao A (1859 points).

: Brazil – Brasileirao A (1859 points). 5th : Germany – Bundesliga (1606 points).

: Germany – Bundesliga (1606 points). 6th : Argentina – Primera Division (1184 points).

: Argentina – Primera Division (1184 points). 7th : Portugal – Primeira Liga (1170 points).

: Portugal – Primeira Liga (1170 points). 8th : France – Ligue 1 (1125 points).

: France – Ligue 1 (1125 points). 9th : Belgium – Pro League (1095,5 points).

: Belgium – Pro League (1095,5 points). 10th: Netherlands – Eredivisie (1015 points).

SPL’s remarkable growth in the rankings

The Saudi Pro League has experienced rapid growth, largely fueled by significant investments from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). These investments have attracted global stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar, elevating the league’s global profile.

The SPL’s progress in the IFFHS rankings underscores its evolution. In 2022, the league ranked 40th with 352.75 points. By 2023, it climbed to 33rd with 479.5 points. Now, in 2024, the SPL has soared to 21st place with 563.75 points—an impressive jump of 19 positions in just two years.

Despite these advancements, the SPL is still trailing the first AFC league, the Japan’s J1 League, which ranks 20th with 565.5 points, and remains well behind the Top 10. However, the league’s trajectory suggests that continued investment and growth could soon bridge the gap.